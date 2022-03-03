Gangubai Kathiawadi Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali Opens Up Working With Salman Khan Again

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Salman Khan have together given two hit film 'Khamoshi' and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. The duo had decided to come together for the third time for a film titled 'Inshallah'. However, the film got shelved after the two reportedly had a disagreement over certain issues. Bhansali says if the actor is willing, they can work again.

According to a report in The Indian Express, during the promotion of his latest film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Bhansali was asked by a fan about his plans for working with Khan and what is the rapport the both of them share.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Salman Khan Instagram

To this, Bhansali answered, "We all change as people. So he has changed, in his mind I have changed.”

He also revealed that they are on talking terms.

"We have spoken in between also’ and also said, “It’s not like we are strangers or we do not like each other or we do not speak to each other.”

The filmmakers said that it is upto Khan, if he wants to work with him again or not.

"My utmost regard and respect for the person who did 'Khamoshi' for me, who did 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' for me, and who stood by me during 'Sawariyaa'. He has been an important part of who I am today and I will always respect him for it. The ball is in his court for him to decide if he wants to work with me," he said.

Bhansali released his latest film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in theatres, which starred actress Alia Bhatt in the leading role. Bhatt essayed the role of Gangubai, well known madam of a brothel in Mumbai's red light area of Kamathipura, who rose to power and worked for the betterment of sex workers in the area.

The film also reunited Bhansali with his 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' actor Ajay Devgn.

