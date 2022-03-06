Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Gangubai Kathiawadi Actor Varun Kapoor Reveals Fans' Reaction To Him Playing Ramnik In The Film

Actor Varun Kapoor who made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' opens up about his experience with the filmmaker and his role in the movie.

Actor Varun Kapoor Handout

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 11:58 am

Indian television actors entering Bollywood has become a widely common phenomenon. Many actors like late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sidharth Shukla, Prachi Desai, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Kapoor are some of the names who made it big even on the silver screen. A recent addition to the list is actor Varun Kapoor.

Kapoor is known for his roles as Sanskaar Maheshwari in Colors TV's ‘Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’ and Dr. Veer Malhotra in ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital’. The actor made his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Kapoor essayed the of Ramnik Laal in the movie which starred Bollywood actress Ali Bhatt in the lead role.

The actor is on cloud nine, riding high on the success of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' which has received a massive response and critical acclaim. Kapoor tells us how he has been receiving fans’ reactions.

He says, “It's weird that people wanted to hate me but somehow couldn’t hate me as much. I received messages like I wanted to hate you but you are super cute. Some people said job well done...you were too good, we wanted to see more of you etc, etc.”

Kapoor who made his Television debut with show, ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil’, has earlier appeared in the Bhansali-produced Star Plus drama ‘Saraswatichandra’. From being a part of Bhansali’s TV show to being a part of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, it has been a long journey for the actor.

Opening up about working with Bhansali, the actor says, “With SLB sir no prep is good enough. You never know what he will come up with on the set. You completely need to go with an open mind...give in to his process and trust your instincts.”

Kapoor earlier has shared about his admiration for Bhansali’s work and how he was an ardent fan of the filmmaker. He said that it was a very different experience meeting Bhansali for the first time and the former was very nervous about it.

He revealed how he reached Bhansali’s office 30 minutes prior to the time and waited outside just to ensure he is not late.

Kapoor has been a part of a number of TV shows. The actor hailing from Ahmedabad, Gujarat has not looked back since his television debut. He bagged the Best Actor Award in 2016 for his work in ‘Swaragini’.

