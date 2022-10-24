Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Ganga Aarti At Ramakrishnapur Ghat Near Kolkata Tops Vidisha Srivastava's Must-Dos

Vidisha Srivastava, who has joined the cast of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' to play Anita bhabhi, is all set to celebrate Diwali in Kolkata with her family to witness Kali puja and be part of Ganga Aarti at Ramakrishnapur Ghat.

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 4:02 pm

Vidisha Srivastava, who has joined the cast of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' to play Anita bhabhi, is all set to celebrate Diwali in Kolkata with her family to witness Kali puja and be part of Ganga Aarti at Ramakrishnapur Ghat.

She said: "This year my Diwali celebration is going to be grand and much more as I am celebrating it in Kolkata. There, on the day of Diwali, I will be witnessing the Kali Puja celebrations which is one of the best in the country."

"Also, my husband and I will go for the Ganga Aarti at Ramakrishnapur Ghat and will float earthen lamps or Diya into the river wishing good health for your near and dear ones."

For her, Diwali is all about family and friends and this year she will be visting her in-laws.

"We will be decorating our Kolkata house with beautiful and colourful diyas and lights along with rangoli. In addition to that, we will be hosting a small get-together with friends. My husband and I intend to drive around to check out Diwali lighting across the city, as I have heard it is so much fun to watch," she told IANS.

On her style statement for the festival, she comments: "Diwali is a official time to refresh my wardrobe and it is an occasion to shine. My Diwali shopping is already done. I am planning to wear a ruffle red sari with some matching pieces and accessories that will lend a regal look. Beautiful ruffle patterns with flares and twisted swirls are the standout features of this sari."

She wraps up the conversation with a meaningful message for her fans: "Exchanging gifts and spreading joy is the essence of Diwali and my message to everyone this Diwali is to support small artisans as we have so many diverse and indigenous crafts with many options.

"We make it a point to buy local handicrafts from local artisans every year during festivities. Also, I don't propagate bursting crackers as it is harmful to our environment and sound of crackers scares animals."

Vidisha Srivastava TV Actor Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Kali Puja Ganga Aarti Ramakrishnapur Ghat Diwali 2022 India

