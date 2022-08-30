Ganesh Chaturthi: Celebs Share Wishes And Talk About Ganpati Festivities

The festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi are upon us. Every year many celebs bring home Lord Ganesha. This year too many of them are bringing in the Elephant God to their abodes. Here are some celebs from different walks of showbiz sharing their wishes for the Ganapati festival and opening about the festivities.

Mrunal Jain

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in Mumbai and we are celebrating it like before after 2 years. This time there will be no restrictions and we can enjoy the festival like before. People from Mumbai eagerly waited for things to get back to normal as Ganesh Chaturthi is one of those festivals in which everyone is filled with positive vibes and good energy. I'll visit a few friends who have got Ganpati at their homes. When everyone gets together, it's a wonderful time to connect with friends, family, and other people. I've always got more from Bappa than I ever asked for. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Vijayendra Kumeria

I have seen the festive fervour in Ganpati in Mumbai. I visited a few friends for Ganpati. This festival can't be ignored as one can see the vibes everywhere even in a lot of sets Ganpati Bappa is brought. I want Ganpati Bappa to continue blessing the people. Everyone should have peace and happiness. Life is beautiful and one should focus on the positive.

Manish Naggdev

I used to get Ganpati for many years. I no longer get Ganpati at home because I'm out for work most of the time. I definitely will visit a few friends who will have Ganpati at home. I would love to go to SiddhiVinayak Temple. Ganpati Bappa has blessed this city. It marks the onset of festivity. The weather is also pleasant. It is so good to see happy faces, happy people.

Amal Sehrawat

Bombay is one city that becomes colourful in Ganpati. In my hometown, Delhi, Ganpati is celebrated as well. Ganpati Bappa always brings blessings. I pray to the Lord that a Covid like Pandemic should never come again. I have been constantly shooting

Angad Hasija

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favorite festivals. I love Ganpati Bappa. When I came to Mumbai in 2006 I was staying at my sister-in-law's house, they used to get Bappa at their house so I had sworn a mannat that I will get bappa too in my own house. Of course, Bappa listened to my prayers, which I have kept for 7 years consecutively. This year due to shooting schedules I won't be able to get. Otherwise, every year I do all the decorations by myself. It's a fun time all my relatives and also friends from the industry come and visit and it's a nice gathering. This year everyone will celebrate with great joy since COVID cases are very less.

Himanshu Malhotra

Ganpati Bappa blesses everyone every year. It's all about the power of faith. I remember as a child in Delhi we used to go to Ganpati Pandal. The memories are still fresh. Eating besan ka ladoo and modak. In Mumbai too, I splurge on a variety of sweets. I would like to go to SiddhiVinayak Temple also. It's all about power and faith.