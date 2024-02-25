The ‘Game Of Thrones’ franchise is on the rise. Following the success of ‘House Of The Dragon’, the fantasy realm was set to expand with a new spin-off. Titled, ‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight' was announced earlier. However, it was put on the back burner due to the writers’ strike in Hollywood. Recently, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO shared an update on the series and announced the release date.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav shared an update on the upcoming 'Game of Thrones' spinoff series, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'. He shared the new release date with the fans as well. He said that the show is set to premiere in 2025. He said, “Creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin is in preproduction for the new spinoff, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms', which will premiere in late 2025 on Max.”
Additionally, Zaslav also revealed the lineup of HBO. He continued, “Looking ahead, we've got one of the best lineups in the history of HBO. This next quarter, we'll have ‘Hacks’ and ‘House of the Dragon’, followed by DC's ‘The Penguin’ and the new ‘Dune’ series. Then in 2025, we'll kick off the year with the new season of ‘The White Lotus’, followed by ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Euphoria’, just to name a few.”
The announcement of the new series has left fans excited to see what this fantasy show will have in store for them. 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight' is based on George R.R. Martin's ‘Dunk and Egg’ novella which is set a century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones.’ It chronicles the journey of Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg in Westeros.