Additionally, Zaslav also revealed the lineup of HBO. He continued, “Looking ahead, we've got one of the best lineups in the history of HBO. This next quarter, we'll have ‘Hacks’ and ‘House of the Dragon’, followed by DC's ‘The Penguin’ and the new ‘Dune’ series. Then in 2025, we'll kick off the year with the new season of ‘The White Lotus’, followed by ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Euphoria’, just to name a few.”