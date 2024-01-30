‘House Of The Dragon' Star Milly Alcock To Play ‘Supergirl’ In Upcoming DC Film, James Gunn Confirms

According to Gunn, the new Supergirl will be 'very different'. When the film had been announced, Gunn had said, “In our series, we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl.”