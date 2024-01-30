Having played the role of young Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s 'House of the Dragon,' breakout star Milly Alcock is gearing up to embrace the role of Supergirl in the upcoming DC Universe film.
‘House Of The Dragon' Star Milly Alcock To Play ‘Supergirl’ In Upcoming DC Film, James Gunn Confirms
Actress Milly Alcock has landed the role of Supergirl in the upcoming DC Universe film.
The 23-year-old actress is poised to embody the character of Kara Zor-El in the highly awaited movie titled 'Superman: Legacy.' On Tuesday morning, the director of the most-awaited film, James Gunn, confirmed the news via his Instagram handle with a screenshot of an article which stated that Alcock would be cast in the film. To that, he captioned, “This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU."
Going on to praise the Australian actress, he said, "Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely and Ana Nogueira.”
Putting Gunn’s post on her Instagram stories, Milly wrote, "Ahhh Thank You."
This news comes just a month before the film is set to begin production in March in Georgia.
Alcock joins the cast that already includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. It was previously reported that the cast will also include Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.
After her role in 'Superman: Legacy', Milly is slated to play the titular role in her standalone movie, titled 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'. No director for ‘Supergirl’ has been announced yet but it will be based on Tom King’s 2022 comic book series, which Bilquis Evely illustrated.
According to Gunn, the new Supergirl will be 'very different'. When the film had been announced, Gunn had said, “In our series, we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl.”
He added that, "She’s much more hardcore. She’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing,” hinting at a darker undertone for this unique portrayal of Alcock’s role in the upcoming film.
The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 11, 2025.