From To ‘Wake Up Sid’ To ‘Tamasha’ And ‘Sanju’, A Look At Ranbir Kapoor’s Best Performances On His Birthday

It would not be wrong to say that Ranbir Kapoor has acting in his DNA since he belongs from the first family of Bollywood, which has produced some fabulous actors. In his own career, the actor has always managed to keep the audience hooked with his coming-of-age films, thereby proving that he’s a bankable star. Some of his best films include ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’ and ‘Rockstar’ apart from the recently released ‘Brahmastra’.

So, now as the actor turns 40 on September 28, let’s look at some of his best performances on the silver screen:

‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’

With his knack of doing coming-of-age films, Ranbir broke the mould when he appeared as a de-glam Sikh salesman in ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’. The slice-of-life low budget film, more like an indie feature, ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’ was not just honest but also relatable. The audience were surprised to see Ranbir, however, that was the last of Ranbir’s appearance like that.

Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Wake Up Sid’ Google

Ranbir starred as an immature and aimless rich brat, Siddharth Mehra, in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial debut ‘Wake Up Sid’. It was refreshing to see him in the film, which featured Konkona Sen Sharma as his co-star. It revolves around how the Mumbai-based Siddharth moves beyond his attitude and becomes responsible with the help of an aspiring writer-journalist, Aisha Bannerjee, played by Konkana. It was certainly much more than a typical Bollywood rom-com, and offered a fresh take to the audiences.

‘Barfi!’

With Anurag Basu's direction and Pritam's music and the lead cast's earnest performances, ‘Barfi!’ won all hearts over. Ranbir is as endearing as the deaf and mute Barfi in the film, which focuses on tropes of innocence, heartbreak,, and even all-encompassing love, which was like no other. Priyanka Chopra as Rimjhim complimented him in the film.

‘Tamasha’

‘Tamasha’, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was a coming-of-age film but it brought the best out of Ranbir. From capturing the dreams, frustrations, and aspirations of the current generation, the film features Ved (Ranbir) along with Tara (Deepika Padukone) as he dwells upon a significant theme, that is finding your true, inner self and embracing it.

‘Sanju’

Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Sanju’ Google

Ranbir faced one of the greatest challenges in the form of Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’, based on the life and times of Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir turned out to be the perfect choice for Sanjay Dutt, a perfect amalgamation of a man and a child, for this yet another coming-of-age film.