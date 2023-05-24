From Ranveer Singh To Vijay Varma: 8 Bollywood Actors Who Have Swooned Us With Their Bold And Fashion-Forward Sense of Style

From airport looks to red carpet events, these Bollywood A-listers always bring their best fashion game wherever they go. With their fearless approach to fashion, they have managed to capture our attention and leave us in awe. These actors own their own style, confidently showcasing their personalities through their looks.

So here are 8 inspiring Bollywood actors who are setting fashionable trends -

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is undeniably the reigning king of fashion in Bollywood, constantly pushing the boundaries with his bold and out-of-the-box fashion choices. Whether it's his eccentric airport looks or his red-carpet appearances, Ranveer never fails to make heads turn. He fearlessly experiments with vibrant colors, flamboyant prints, and unconventional silhouettes, showcasing his larger-than-life personality through his unique fashion sense.

Bhuvan Arora

Bhuvan Arora is a rising star who has captivated us with his quirky and unconventional fashion sense. He effortlessly combines different elements and styles to create his signature looks, always leaving a lasting impression. From sporting vibrant suits with quirky accessories to experimenting with bold patterns and textures, Bhuvan fearlessly showcases his personality through his fashion choices.

Babil Khan

Babil Khan has stunned us all with his impeccable sense of style. With his laid-back and effortlessly cool fashion choices, Babil has quickly become a style icon in his own right. Whether it's his casual streetwear looks or his dapper red carpet ensembles, Babil exudes a nonchalant charm that sets him apart.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma is known for his sophisticated fashion sense, combining elegance with a touch of edginess. Whether he's attending red-carpet events or making a statement with his airport looks, Vijay always manages to strike the perfect balance between classic and contemporary. Vijay's style reflects his refined taste and showcases his ability to make a statement.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself as a versatile actor. He fearlessly experiments with different looks and genres, reflecting his willingness to take risks even in fashion. Whether it's his quirky and unconventional choices on the red carpet or his effortlessly cool casual outfits, Ayushmann effortlessly adapts to various fashion trends, setting his fashion style apart from the rest.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has not only mesmerized us with his versatile acting skills but has also captivated our attention with his bold and fashion-forward sense of style. From his early days as a chocolate boy to now carving his own niche, Shahid always dresses according to his own whims. His recent appearance at NMACC in a custom silver suit with contemporary detailing showcased his ability to make bold fashion choices.

Ishaan Khatter

Following in the footsteps of his brother, Ishaan Khatter embraces his individuality and showcases a fashion sense that is both quirky and captivating. Whether it's his patterned shirts, loose shirts, bucket hats, or unique pairings like cargo pants, Ishaan's fashion choices always make a statement. He also isn't afraid to incorporate jewelry into his looks, adding an extra touch of flair.

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana is not only known for his acting prowess but also for his edgy and stylish fashion choices. Recently, at an award show, he made heads turn with a white shirt, grey pants, and an offbeat sparkly blazer. Paired with uber-cool shades, Aparshakti's fashion sense exudes confidence and a willingness to stand out from the crowd.