From ‘Meeting You’ To ‘Love Unexpected’: 5 International Dramas By MX Player To Watch In March 2023

MX Player is all set to present an exciting variety of international shows dubbed in Hindi this March. Fans of Chinese dramas will have shows such as ‘Meeting You,’ ‘All I Want For Love Is You’ and ‘Love Unexpected,’ offering compelling storylines and captivating performances. Meanwhile, Korean drama enthusiasts can delve into the world of legal battles and romance with ‘Ms. Hammurabi’ and enjoy a mystery-filled ride with ‘Suspicious Partner.’ With such a varied mix of shows, there's something for everyone. So, mark your calendars and get ready to watch it all, only on MX Player.

‘Meeting You’ - March 1

‘Meeting You’ is a Chinese drama that revolves around two completely different individuals, Nan Xi, a reclusive genius, and Xia Rui, an enthusiastic and talkative girl. While Nan Xi is blessed with many talents, he suffers from social anxiety and thus finds it difficult to befriend people. Living in two different worlds, Nan Xi and Xia Rui would have never thought their paths would cross, but fate had some different plans for them. The strangers meet and form an unusual bond that turns stronger by the day. While it is said that ‘Opposites Attract’, will the unlikely pair enjoy a lifetime of happiness together, despite being total opposites? Will the extrovert girl bring sunshine to the life of the introverted boy?

‘Love Unexpected’ - March 8

A romantic Chinese drama, ‘Love Unexpected’, tells the story of a young and empathetic daughter of an MMA gym owner, Ke Si Yi, who goes to lengths to save her father’s boxing club. To do so, she chooses to be the bodyguard of President Xu Nuo, an emotionless man who cannot connect with people due to past trauma, but only he can decide the fate of the club. Xu Nuo finds Si Yi strange but is astonished when she protects him from a dangerous event. Gradually, a bond develops between the protector and the protected, and Xu Nuo’s long-lost emotions begin to return. However, will Xu Nuo be able to accept the feelings he seems to have developed for Si Yi? Will he give this unexpected love a chance?

‘Suspicious Partner’ - March 15

A popular KDrama, ‘Suspicious Partner’, revolves around a prosecutor, Noh Ji-Wook, and a trainee lawyer, Eun Bong-hee. The two cross paths when Bong-hee was mistakenly accused of a crime she didn't commit. Despite the initial misunderstandings, the two develop a close bond as they work together to solve a murder case. However, their pasts and the mysterious case threaten to tear them apart. As they unravel the mysteries surrounding the case, they find themselves caught in a web of lies and deceit that endangers their lives. But to smoothly navigate the complex legal system, the two must confront their inner demons and learn to trust each other. ‘Suspicious Partner’ is a thrilling romance drama filled with unexpected twists and turns on MX Player from March 15 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Malayalam.

‘Ms. Hammurabi’ - March 22

‘Ms. Hammurabi’, a thought-provoking KDrama, sheds light on the inner workings of the judicial system in Seoul (Korea) and the challenges judges face daily, highlighting the importance of empathy, compassion, and understanding in delivering justice. The show follows the story of Park Cha Oh-reum, a passionate and idealistic judge who believes in justice and fairness. She is joined by two other judges, Im Ba-reun, a former prosecutor, and Han Se-sang, a veteran judge with years of experience. Together, the three judges navigate the complex legal system, tackle various cases that test their moral compass, and challenge their beliefs. As they preside over the cases, the judges must also confront their inner demons and overcome their own biases and prejudices.

‘All I Want For Love Is You’ - March 29

‘All I Want For Love Is You’ is a romantic comedy series. The Chinese Drama revolves around two third-year classmates, Sanda fighter Gu Xiao Man and school genius Zuo. With high school ending, the duo decides to help each other and put their best foot forward in their studies to enter the same university. However, university life for both Gu Xiao Man and Zuo is different. While the former is above average in studies, the latter struggles to sail through the pressures, but they decide to tackle all the odds together. The unlikely duo also grows closer together as their long-harbored feelings for each other finally begin to come to light. Will their bond blossom into something special, or will it fade away?