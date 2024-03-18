Master Aryan, a 13-year-old from Punjab sang ‘Dillagi’, which made Salman and Danish give him a tight hug as they were moved by his singing. Multi-talented 14-year-old Shubhodeep Sutradhar from West Bengal’s voice not only won the hearts of Neha and the captains; but he also managed to impress music composer Pritam Chakraborty, who personally messaged Neha and requested Shubhodeep to sing his hit song 'Kesariya' in the final auditions.