Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Florence Pugh To Star In Skarsgard Psychological Thriller 'The Pack'

�Midsommar star Florence Pugh is all set to headline the psychological thriller �The Pack with Swedish actor-director Alexander Skarsgard of �Big Little Lies fame directing and co-starring in the film.

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Instagram: @florencepugh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 12:39 pm

�Midsommar star Florence Pugh is all set to headline the psychological thriller �The Pack with Swedish actor-director Alexander Skarsgard of �Big Little Lies fame directing and co-starring in the film. 

It is being billed as one of the hottest packages at next week's American Film Market.

The cameras are expected to roll in March next year, reports �Deadline'. The film follows a group of documentarians who brave the remote wilderness of Alaska in an effort to save a nearly extinct species of wolves.

When the crew is brought back together at a prestigious awards ceremony, tensions flare as a deadly truth threatens to unravel their work.

According to �Deadline', Jennifer Fox will produce the original script written by Rose Gilroy. The project has echoes of Fox-produced thriller 'Nightcrawler'.

Director Skarsgard is a Golden Globe and Emmy winner for 'Big Little Lies'. His credits include �The Northmen', in which he starred and produced; �The Legend of Tarzan', �The Little Drummer Girl' and the upcoming �Lee', opposite Kate Winslet.

He is also set to reprise his Emmy-nominated role in �Succession' in the fourth season of the series.

Florence Pugh, who was in the news during the Venice Film Festival because of her feud with 'Don't Worry Darling' co-stars Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, also has �Dune: Part Two' in the pipeline.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Actor/Actress Los Angeles Golden Globe Awards Winner America NIGHTCRAWLER Film Market English Florence Pugh Los Angeles
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022