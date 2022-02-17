Five Bollywood Actors Who Started Their Careers As Action-Romantic Heroes

Since the beginning of cinema in India, Indian filmmakers and their movies have revolved around the emotion and theme of love and romance. However, with the addition of action to the idea of 'love,' the definition has been changing in Indian cinema. Here are some Bollywood actors who began their careers in action-romantic films, which gained them recognition and fame.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with the 2014 hit ‘Heropanti’. Directed by Sabir Khan, ‘Heropanti’ also marked the acting debut of Kriti Sanon. The movie produced by Sajid Nadiadwala has earned both the stars several awards.

The actor had revealed that he was selected by producer Sajid Nadiadwala on the basis of his “unconventional” looks. "Had there been one [audition], I wouldn’t have got it anyway," Tiger revealed in an interview with GQ.

Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi’s debut movie ‘Hero’ is a 2015 romantic action film written and directed by Nikkhil Advani, and produced by Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai and Salman Khan Films. A remake of Ghai's 1983 blockbuster film of the same name, which starred Jackie Shroff, the film also stars debutante Athiya Shetty.

Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty made his debut with the 2021 movie ‘Tadap’. The movie was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Luthria. The film also featured Tara Sutaria in the lead. The movie became the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year and has earned Rs 33.90 crore worldwide so far.

Hrithik Roshan

'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai,directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, was Hrithik Roshan's big Bollywood debut. With this film, Ameesha Patel also made her acting debut. Roshan made history by becoming the first and only actor to win both the Filmfare Awards for 'Best Actor' and 'Best Debut' for the same film.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut with ‘Ishaqzaade’ in 2012. The film also marked the debut of Parineeti Chopra. In an interview with Filmcompanion Kapoor had said that, “when Ishaqzaade did well, it allowed me to have a life, a career. It allowed me to bring in money, to be self-sufficient.”