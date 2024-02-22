Renowned actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made a professional comeback after overcoming a skin disorder, myositis. Additionally, she delved into podcasting to discuss her experience with the disease, and try to raise awareness regarding health and its importance. Also known for her active presence on social media, the actress recently posted images of her morning routine, showcasing her fitness prowess.
On the morning of February 22, Samantha took to her Instagram to post a series of pictures capturing her sunny morning. The first image showcases her stretching on the deck of the undisclosed place, which however seems to be surrounded by a lush green setting. She then went on to share four images of the surrounding wilderness, showcasing birds and flowers. However, there was one image that caught the attention of fans, which had a detailed breakdown of her body ratio, highlighting her remarkable fitness even amid her health challenges.
At 36 years old and weighing 50.1 kgs, the actress revealed a slip indicating her metabolic age as 23. For those unfamiliar, metabolic age is an indicator of the functional age of the age.
“Forever seeking the morning sun. The best kind of mornings," she captioned the photos. Check them out here:
Fans are so supportive of this development. One wrote, “Iron Lady.” Another commented, “Stronger yesterday.. Strongest today.” One even said, “Fitness= Sam.” Another chimed and called her a “Fitness Queen!”
Coming to her health podcast, ‘Take 20,’ the actress sat down to have a conversation with wellness coach and nutritionist Alkesh Sharotri for the very first episode, in which she also revealed why she wanted to do a project of this sorts. “The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the experience, the harrowing experience that I’ve been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I’m dealing with right now as well, I’d rather people be safe than sorry,” she stated. For those caught unversed, the ‘Pushpa’ actress was diagnosed with myositis, which she talked about in October 2022.
And on the acting page, she will next be seen in ‘Citadel,’ opposite Varun Dhawan, which is slated to release soon.