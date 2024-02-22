Coming to her health podcast, ‘Take 20,’ the actress sat down to have a conversation with wellness coach and nutritionist Alkesh Sharotri for the very first episode, in which she also revealed why she wanted to do a project of this sorts. “The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the experience, the harrowing experience that I’ve been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I’m dealing with right now as well, I’d rather people be safe than sorry,” she stated. For those caught unversed, the ‘Pushpa’ actress was diagnosed with myositis, which she talked about in October 2022.