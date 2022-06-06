Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan Receives A Threat Letter, FIR Registered

Writer Salim Khan was seated at the Bandra Bandstand on Sunday morning when an unidentified person handed him a letter threatening to kill him and his son Salman Khan.

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 10:33 am

An anonymous letter threatening to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was received on Sunday, prompting Mumbai Police to file an FIR. Veteran writer Salim Khan was seated on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand after his daily stroll on Sunday morning when an unidentified person handed him a letter threatening to kill him and his son, according to the official.

Salim's security found the chit and gave it to him. "Moosewale jaisa kar dunga (Will make you like Moosewala)," the chit read as per the report. Police are also checking the CCTV footage in the surrounding area.

Later, Salim Khan contacted the Bandra police, with the help of his security personnel, and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

According to a report by The Indian Express, the official also mentioned that further investigation is pending. 

Translation In World Literature: Will International Booker Prize Open A Global Window To Hindi Books?

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ On Amazon Prime Video To 'Aashram 3' On MX Player – Top 5 OTT Films And Shows To Watch This Week

