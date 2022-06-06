An anonymous letter threatening to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was received on Sunday, prompting Mumbai Police to file an FIR. Veteran writer Salim Khan was seated on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand after his daily stroll on Sunday morning when an unidentified person handed him a letter threatening to kill him and his son, according to the official.

Salim's security found the chit and gave it to him. "Moosewale jaisa kar dunga (Will make you like Moosewala)," the chit read as per the report. Police are also checking the CCTV footage in the surrounding area.

Later, Salim Khan contacted the Bandra police, with the help of his security personnel, and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to a report by The Indian Express, the official also mentioned that further investigation is pending.