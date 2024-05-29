Art & Entertainment

'Fighter’ Actor Mahesh Shetty Believes In Travelling For Experience, Not For Social Media Posts

Actor Mahesh Shetty, who was recently seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer film ‘Fighter’, likes to keep it light when he is bitten by the travel bug.

Actor Mahesh Shetty, who was recently seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer film ‘Fighter’, likes to keep it light when he is bitten by the travel bug.

Asked about his favourite destination, the actor said he likes to explore different places. "There isn't one favourite spot as such. But the destination must have yummy food,” he said. Mahesh plays Rajan 'Unni' Unnithan in ‘Fighter’, the wingman of Shamsher 'Patty' Pathania played by Hrithik.

Asked about his favourite destination, the actor said he likes to explore different places. "There isn't one favourite spot as such. But the destination must have yummy food,” he said. Mahesh plays Rajan 'Unni' Unnithan in ‘Fighter’, the wingman of Shamsher 'Patty' Pathania played by Hrithik Roshan.

