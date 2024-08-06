Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why

Pakistani actors Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan reunited after 12 years in 'Barzakh'. The first episode of the show premiered on July 19 on Zee5 and the YouTube channel of Zindagi. The digital series, received mostly positive reviews. However, it landed in controversy post its release and faced a lot of criticism in Pakistan due to its portrayal of queer love. The makers of the series, Zindagi, have today announced the withdrawal of 'Barzakh' from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024. They also extended ''heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support'' for the show.
Zindagi shared an official statement on their Instagram handle that read: "We, at Zindagi and Team Barzakh, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh - a show that was created to bring people together everywhere. But in light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have made the decision to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024.'' The statement further read: ''This decision underscores our dedication to honouring our audiences without causing alienation. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support."