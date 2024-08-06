Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why

Zindagi shared an official statement on their Instagram handle that read: "We, at Zindagi and Team Barzakh, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh - a show that was created to bring people together everywhere. But in light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have made the decision to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024.'' The statement further read: ''This decision underscores our dedication to honouring our audiences without causing alienation. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support."