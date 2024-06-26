Fashion

Vogue World: Camille Rowe, Joey King, Becky G, Jared Leto, Ashley Park And Others Pose For Shutterbugs In Paris

In Paris, France, celebs from all over the world came in for the Vogue World event. It was one of the best red carpet-events. Here are a few of the celebrities who attended the grand event.

Camille Rowe | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Camille Rowe poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

1/22
Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Alexa Chung poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

2/22
Ashley Park
Ashley Park | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Ashley Park poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

3/22
Joey King
Joey King | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Joey King poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

4/22
Becky G
Becky G | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Becky G poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

5/22
Ariadna Gutierrez
Ariadna Gutierrez | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Ariadna Gutierrez poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

6/22
Jared Leto
Jared Leto | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Jared Leto poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

7/22
Jeremy Scott
Jeremy Scott | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Jeremy Scott poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

8/22
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Pharrell Williams poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

9/22
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Diane Kruger poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

10/22
Christine Centenera and Joel Edgerton
Christine Centenera and Joel Edgerton | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Christine Centenera, left, and Joel Edgerton pose for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

11/22
Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Shanina Shaik poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

12/22
Natalia Vodianova
Natalia Vodianova | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Natalia Vodianova poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

13/22
Normani
Normani | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Normani poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

14/22
Dy Miryan
Dy Miryan | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Dy Miryan poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

15/22
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Eva Longoria poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

16/22
Brenda Costa
Brenda Costa | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Brenda Costa poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

17/22
Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Brooks Nader poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

18/22
Mona Patel
Mona Patel | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Mona Patel poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

19/22
Jwana Karim
Jwana Karim | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Jwana Karim poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

20/22
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Cara Delevingne poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

21/22
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Emma Chamberlain poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

22/22
Diane von
Diane von | Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Diane von Furstenberg poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event in Paris.

