Priyanka Chopra Dons New Haircut, Looks Stunning As She Poses With Anne Hathaway At An Event

While all the attention remains on the Cannes Film Festival 2024, which is running from May 14-25, Priyanka Chopra has managed to steal that with her latest look. The stunning actress was recently seen in Rome, Italy, as she attended the Bvlgari Aeterna event. For the gala night, the actress rubbed shoulders with the likes of Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway, Hong Kong-Taiwanese actor and model Shu Qi, and Chinese-American actor Liu Yifei.
For her look at the evening, Priyanka was seen in a structured monochrome off-shoulder dress. But it was her short new hairdo, which caught everyone’s attention because PeeCee is known for her long tresses. She accentuated her look with a beautiful Serpenti Aeterna necklace by Bvlgari, and was seen holding a bouquet of flowers and smiling as she posed at the event, which was the 140th-anniversary celebration of the jewellery brand.
Reportedly, the Serpenti Aeterna is one of the most precious diamond high jewellery pieces, and features a rough diamond of over 200 carats cut to create seven pear-shaped drops, totalling to 140 carats—one for each year of the brand’s history.
Meanwhile, at the event, Anne opted for a gorgeous white dress with a thigh-high slit. While Shu Qi wore a rust pink outfit, Liu Yifei adorned a pistachio and golden dress. Priyanka, Anne, Liu Yifei, and Shu Qi are the global ambassadors of Bvlgari.
Work wise, Priyanka will be seen in Ilya Naishuller’s ‘Heads of State’, an action comedy which also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid. Her next project is ‘The Bluff’, helmed by Frank E Flowers. The actress also turned executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary 'To Kill a Tiger'.