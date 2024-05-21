Fashion

Priyanka Chopra Dons New Haircut, Looks Stunning As She Poses With Anne Hathaway At An Event

Priyanka Chopra opted for a structured monochrome off-shoulder dress for the Bvlgari Aeterna event.

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway Photo: Instagram
info_icon

While all the attention remains on the Cannes Film Festival 2024, which is running from May 14-25, Priyanka Chopra has managed to steal that with her latest look. The stunning actress was recently seen in Rome, Italy, as she attended the Bvlgari Aeterna event. For the gala night, the actress rubbed shoulders with the likes of Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway, Hong Kong-Taiwanese actor and model Shu Qi, and Chinese-American actor Liu Yifei.

For her look at the evening, Priyanka was seen in a structured monochrome off-shoulder dress. But it was her short new hairdo, which caught everyone’s attention because PeeCee is known for her long tresses. She accentuated her look with a beautiful Serpenti Aeterna necklace by Bvlgari, and was seen holding a bouquet of flowers and smiling as she posed at the event, which was the 140th-anniversary celebration of the jewellery brand.

Reportedly, the Serpenti Aeterna is one of the most precious diamond high jewellery pieces, and features a rough diamond of over 200 carats cut to create seven pear-shaped drops, totalling to 140 carats—one for each year of the brand’s history.

Meanwhile, at the event, Anne opted for a gorgeous white dress with a thigh-high slit. While Shu Qi wore a rust pink outfit, Liu Yifei adorned a pistachio and golden dress. Priyanka, Anne, Liu Yifei, and Shu Qi are the global ambassadors of Bvlgari.

Work wise, Priyanka will be seen in Ilya Naishuller’s ‘Heads of State’, an action comedy which also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid. Her next project is ‘The Bluff’, helmed by Frank E Flowers. The actress also turned executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary 'To Kill a Tiger'. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Calcutta HC Judge Chitta Ranjan Dash Reveals He Is 'Ready To Go Back To RSS' After Retirement
  2. Shadow Boxing: BJP And BJD's Power Play In Odisha
  3. 15 Cases Lodged For Illegal Hoardings In Maharashtra's Latur; 2 Billboards, 15 Banners Removed
  4. Elections In Kashmir Bring In A Sea Of Emotions
  5. Pune Car Accident: Police Arrest Father Of Teenage Driver After Porsche Crash Kills 2
Entertainment News
  1. Mohanlal Turns 64: Mammootty And Prithviraj Sukumaran Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To The Superstar
  2. Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi Turns Heads In A DIY Sequined Saree For Her Second Look, Sonam Kapoor Labels It 'Best Outfit'
  3. Priyanka Chopra Dons New Haircut, Looks Stunning As She Poses With Anne Hathaway At An Event
  4. Ranveer Singh And Prasanth Varma To No Longer Collaborate On 'Rakshas' Due To Creative Differences: Report
  5. Cannes 2024: Studio Ghibli Receives The Honorary Palme d'Or, Makes History As First Collective Entity To Win Top Prize
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: KKR, SRH Meet In Ahmedabad With Spot For Final At Stake
  2. Copa America 2024: Lionel Scaloni Names His Argentina Squad For Friendlies - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. French Sports Minister Demands Sanctions After Monaco Player Covers Anti-Homophobia Badge
  4. Meritus Cup: Aarav Dewan Crowned Champion In Karting
  5. IPL 2024: RCB's Auction Pick Rescues Swapnil Singh From Quitting Cricket
World News
  1. UN Security Council Rejects Russia-Backed Resolution On Banning Weapons In Space
  2. US Slams 'Outrageous' Decision, Belgium Hails 'Crucial Step' | World Reacts To ICC's Arrest Warrants
  3. Indian-Origin Delivery Driver Jailed In Singapore For Stealing Meat Products
  4. Who Is Marina Ruy Barbosa? Brazilian Actress Goes Viral, Stuns At 2024 Cannes Film Festival In Miss Sohee Gown
  5. Buffalo Wild Wings Unlimited 'All-You-Can-Eat' Boneless Wings And Fries Deal For Just $19.99!
Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: 5 Worst Spells So Far - From Kwena Maphaka's Horror Debut To Mohit Sharma's Record
  2. IPL 2024: Top 5 Bowling Spells From League Stage Ft Jasprit Bumrah And Sandeep Sharma
  3. Who Is Marina Ruy Barbosa? Brazilian Actress Goes Viral, Stuns At 2024 Cannes Film Festival In Miss Sohee Gown
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: KKR, SRH Meet In Ahmedabad With Spot For Final At Stake
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Poll Rallies In Bihar, UP Today; Over 60% Voter Turnout In 5th Phase
  6. Cannes 2024: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Babu Look Sharp In Their Tuxedo Looks At 'Horizon: An American Saga' Screening
  7. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  8. Iran President Raisi Death: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head