Mindy Kaling Stuns In Bold Gaurav Gupta Gown At The 2024 Met Gala; Fans Compare It To Aishwarya Rai's 2022 Cannes Look

Back at the Met Gala for the ninth time is ‘The Office’ star Mindy Kaling, who turned heads at the red carpet on Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous sculptural gown.
The multi-talented celebrity donned a personalized gown crafted by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. “It makes me really happy to rep such talented geniuses who happen to be from my community,” Kaling said of her gown and her jewellery, which was also crafted by a designer hailing from India, in a conversation with Vogue.
For this year’s gathering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the actress-comedian captivated attention in a champagne-coloured gown that appeared as if it had taken inspiration from the celestial realm. The fabric draped gracefully around her figure, with an enormous flower positioned at the centre of her back, while the remainder of the gown cascaded into a sophisticated train. To complement her stunning ensemble, she chose subtle makeup, allowing her sleek wavy bob complete the ensemble with finesse.
The exquisitely textured gown quickly emerged as a standout choice, with fashion enthusiasts marking it as one of the favourite looks from the star-studded event. Kaling also revealed that the dress had a meaningful name: ‘The Melting Flower of Time.’ While the architectural front of the gown garnered attention, it was the striking back that truly set it apart. “If you look at the cape, you can see that it looks like a flower that was once blossoming is now melting,” Kaling told Vogue on the red carpet.
However, Kaling’s gown not only garnered attention for its remarkable design, but also sparked intrigue among netizens due to its resemblance to a gown previously worn by Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Day 3 at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The gown, also designed by Gaurav Gupta, had evoked the actress’ timeless charm and unwavering grace with effortless ease.
Despite the overlap, each of their actresses has fully made it their own.
As for this year’s Met Gala theme, the dress code, titled ‘The Garden of Time,’ draws inspiration from the 1962 short story of the same name by J.G. Ballard. This theme seamlessly aligns with the latest exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, titled ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,’ set to open to the public on Friday, May 10.