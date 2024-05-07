Fashion

Mindy Kaling Stuns In Bold Gaurav Gupta Gown At The 2024 Met Gala; Fans Compare It To Aishwarya Rai's 2022 Cannes Look

Mindy Kaling wowed at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday in a stunning gown designed by Gaurav Gupta.

Advertisement

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Mindy Kaling turns heads in a stunning Gaurav Gupta gown at the Met Gala 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
info_icon

Back at the Met Gala for the ninth time is ‘The Office’ star Mindy Kaling, who turned heads at the red carpet on Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous sculptural gown.

The multi-talented celebrity donned a personalized gown crafted by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. “It makes me really happy to rep such talented geniuses who happen to be from my community,” Kaling said of her gown and her jewellery, which was also crafted by a designer hailing from India, in a conversation with Vogue.

Mindy Kaling radiates elegance at the 2024 Met Gala
Mindy Kaling radiates elegance at the 2024 Met Gala Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
info_icon

For this year’s gathering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the actress-comedian captivated attention in a champagne-coloured gown that appeared as if it had taken inspiration from the celestial realm. The fabric draped gracefully around her figure, with an enormous flower positioned at the centre of her back, while the remainder of the gown cascaded into a sophisticated train. To complement her stunning ensemble, she chose subtle makeup, allowing her sleek wavy bob complete the ensemble with finesse.

Advertisement

The exquisitely textured gown quickly emerged as a standout choice, with fashion enthusiasts marking it as one of the favourite looks from the star-studded event. Kaling also revealed that the dress had a meaningful name: ‘The Melting Flower of Time.’ While the architectural front of the gown garnered attention, it was the striking back that truly set it apart. “If you look at the cape, you can see that it looks like a flower that was once blossoming is now melting,” Kaling told Vogue on the red carpet.

Mindy Kalings stunning ensemble at Met Gala 2024
Mindy Kaling's stunning ensemble at Met Gala 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
info_icon

However, Kaling’s gown not only garnered attention for its remarkable design, but also sparked intrigue among netizens due to its resemblance to a gown previously worn by Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Day 3 at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The gown, also designed by Gaurav Gupta, had evoked the actress’ timeless charm and unwavering grace with effortless ease.

Advertisement

Despite the overlap, each of their actresses has fully made it their own.

As for this year’s Met Gala theme, the dress code, titled ‘The Garden of Time,’ draws inspiration from the 1962 short story of the same name by J.G. Ballard. This theme seamlessly aligns with the latest exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, titled ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,’ set to open to the public on Friday, May 10.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mass Migration, Poor Health Facilities, Unpaved Roads: Key Electoral Issues in Budaun
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. Sikkim’s Namchi, Pakyong Administrative Centres Receive Postal Ballots For LS Polls
  4. Meme On Mamata Banerjee, Police Warn X Users: 'Immediately Disclose Your Identity'
  5. Budaun’s Polls: Uttar Pradesh - Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Make Met Gala Debut As A Couple
  2. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  3. Mindy Kaling Stuns In Bold Gaurav Gupta Gown At The 2024 Met Gala; Fans Compare It To Aishwarya Rai's 2022 Cannes Look
  4. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  5. Sarah Jessica Parker Wows At 2024 Met Gala With Birdcage Dress
Sports News
  1. Sports LIVE Updates: Manchester United Lose 0-4 To Crystal Palace In EPL
  2. UCL: Dortmund Must Better Last Week's Showing To Win At PSG, Says Coach Terzic
  3. PSG Vs Dortmund, Live Streaming, Champions League: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2nd Leg
  4. David Moyes Leaving West Ham 'Great Decision For Everybody': Jamie Carragher
  5. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Ton Ends Mumbai's Losing Streak - Data Debrief
World News
  1. Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Make Met Gala Debut As A Couple
  2. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  3. Sarah Jessica Parker Wows At 2024 Met Gala With Birdcage Dress
  4. Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Deborah Tarasoff Concludes Testimony
  5. Zendaya Stuns In Vintage John Galliano At 2024 Met Gala Co-Chair Dinner And She Is Already On Theme!
Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain