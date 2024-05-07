Mindy Kaling Stuns In Bold Gaurav Gupta Gown At The 2024 Met Gala; Fans Compare It To Aishwarya Rai's 2022 Cannes Look

The exquisitely textured gown quickly emerged as a standout choice, with fashion enthusiasts marking it as one of the favourite looks from the star-studded event. Kaling also revealed that the dress had a meaningful name: ‘The Melting Flower of Time.’ While the architectural front of the gown garnered attention, it was the striking back that truly set it apart. “If you look at the cape, you can see that it looks like a flower that was once blossoming is now melting,” Kaling told Vogue on the red carpet.