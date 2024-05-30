Kareena Kapoor Khan Dazzles In Vivienne Westwood Gown At Bvlgari's Perfume Launch Event

The film’s industry’s fashion icon Kareena Kapoor Khan frequently delights her fans and followers on social media with her sartorial choices. Every time the actress shares a photo, she captivates everyone. On Wednesday evening, she did it again! The ‘Jab We Met’ actress posted a series of pictures from her recent appearance at the Bvlgari event in New Delhi.
The actress attended the launch of the luxury brand’s new perfume range, Bvlgari Allergra and LeGemme. Sharing photos from the event, she captioned it, “Delighted to be a part of @bvlgari as a friend of the brand for the iconic launch of the high-end #BvlgariAllegra and #LeGemme. Thank you @bvlgari for an incredibly indulging sensorial afternoon. Let’s toast to their high-end collection launch!”
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actress radiated Hollywood glamour in a shimmering pink off-shoulder dress. She complemented her ensemble with rings, coordinating earrings, and a bracelet, while her hair was impeccably styled by Mike Desir. One of the images captures Kareena standing against a backdrop of flowers, with the prominent Bvlgari sign in view. Several other snapshots neatly show off her couture by Vivienne Westwood from her 1988 Spring collection, accentuated by a luminous makeup look done by Savleen Kaur Manchanda. The rest of the photos depict her posing with the brand’s team and ceremoniously cutting a ribbon to launch the collection.
Take a look here at the photos clicked by Kunal Gupta:
Fans took to the comments section to compliment her. One simply wrote, “Queen.” Another wrote, “You know how to slay.” A fan of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ commented, “She’s still giving Poo vibes.” Many others dropped fire emoticons. Not only fans, but also fellow colleagues praised her look. Rhea Kapoor dropped a bunch of heart emoticons. Shibani Dandekar said, “Damnnn.” Archana Vijaya Puri wrote, “Gorgeous.” Anupriya Parmar commented, “Bebo!!!”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again,’ which will also star Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release Independence Day 2024.