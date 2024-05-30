Kareena Kapoor Khan Dazzles In Vivienne Westwood Gown At Bvlgari's Perfume Launch Event

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actress radiated Hollywood glamour in a shimmering pink off-shoulder dress. She complemented her ensemble with rings, coordinating earrings, and a bracelet, while her hair was impeccably styled by Mike Desir. One of the images captures Kareena standing against a backdrop of flowers, with the prominent Bvlgari sign in view. Several other snapshots neatly show off her couture by Vivienne Westwood from her 1988 Spring collection, accentuated by a luminous makeup look done by Savleen Kaur Manchanda. The rest of the photos depict her posing with the brand’s team and ceremoniously cutting a ribbon to launch the collection.