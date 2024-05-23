Fashion

Cannes 2024: From Nicky Hilton To Rebecca Vallance, Celebs At ‘The Count Of Monte Cristo’ Red Carpet Premiere

At the ongoing 2024 Cannes Film Festival, several celebs have been marking their presence at the screenings of competing films. On May 22, a host of celebrities walked the red carpet for The Count of Monte Cristo, starring Pierre Niney, Laurent Lafitte, and Anaïs Demoustier. Spotted at the red carpet were Nicky Hilton, Rebecca Vallance, Francisca Gomes, Pierre Gasly, Natasha Andrews and many more.