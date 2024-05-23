Fashion

Cannes 2024: From Nicky Hilton To Rebecca Vallance, Celebs At ‘The Count Of Monte Cristo’ Red Carpet Premiere

At the ongoing 2024 Cannes Film Festival, several celebs have been marking their presence at the screenings of competing films. On May 22, a host of celebrities walked the red carpet for The Count of Monte Cristo, starring Pierre Niney, Laurent Lafitte, and Anaïs Demoustier. Spotted at the red carpet were Nicky Hilton, Rebecca Vallance, Francisca Gomes, Pierre Gasly, Natasha Andrews and many more.

Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Nicky Hilton, left, and Rebecca Vallance pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Count of Monte Cristo' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

1/8
Francisca Gomes and Pierre Gasly
Francisca Gomes and Pierre Gasly | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Francisca Gomes, left, and Pierre Gasly pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Count of Monte Cristo' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

2/8
Charlotte Le Bon
Charlotte Le Bon | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Charlotte Le Bon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Count of Monte Cristo' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

3/8
Natasha Andrews
Natasha Andrews | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Natasha Andrews poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Count of Monte Cristo' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

4/8
Director Matthieu Delaporte and Anamaria Vartolmei
Director Matthieu Delaporte and Anamaria Vartolmei | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Director Matthieu Delaporte, left, and Anamaria Vartolmei pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Count of Monte Cristo' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

5/8
Izabel Goulart
Izabel Goulart | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Izabel Goulart poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Count of Monte Cristo' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

6/8
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Kelly Rowland poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Count of Monte Cristo' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

7/8
Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow
Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Kyle Kuzma, left, and Winnie Harlow pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Count of Monte Cristo' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

8/8
Cannes 2024 The Count of Monte Cristo Red Carpet
Cannes 2024 The Count of Monte Cristo Red Carpet | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

An attendee, centre, wears a dress with the image of Jesus Christ upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Count of Monte Cristo' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

