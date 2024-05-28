Anjali Phougat On Her Cannes Journey: The Cannes Film Festival Is Not Just About Films But Also About Showcasing Fashion In Cinema

Anjali Phougat has been consistent for last 5 years at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and this year she was specially invited for Payal Kapadia’s film premiere of her ‘All We Imagine As Light’.
Throwing more light on her experience at Cannes, she says, “I’ve had the privilege of showcasing my designs at Cannes for the past five years. Last year, I walked the red carpet for Anurag Kashyap’s film premiere of ‘Kennedy’. This year, I was invited for the Payal Kapadia film premiere ‘All We Imagine As Light’, which received an impressive 8-minute standing ovation. She made history as the first Indian filmmaker to clinch the Grand Prix Prize at the Cannes Film festival. Additionally, Mrs. Asia World 2021, Payal Mandewalker and CEO of Livvie star company Pallavi wore my couture to the red carpet and Payal was the showstopper at Paris Fashion Week as well. Both walked the red carpet twice at Cannes.”
She also adds, “The Cannes Film Festival is not just about films but also about showcasing fashion in cinema. As a designer, I’ve had the opportunity to dress celebrities like Neeharika Raizada who has had seven film premieres at Cannes and has also done a photoshoot in my designs. Her grandfather, O.P. Nayyar, is a renowned Bollywood musician. This year particularly India made a significant impact at Cannes, with many influencers and celebrities in attendance. I met Preity Zinta, who returned to the red carpet after 12 years, and Aditi Rao Hydari.”
“It was a proud moment for the Indian film fraternity, with various actors, premieres, and poster launches. I have observed the fashion at Cannes and it was incredible this year, with many iconic looks. Urvashi Rautela wore multiple outfits, and my Paris Fashion Week collection look which was inspired by India’s National bird peacock at the red carpet received an overwhelming response. My social media inboxes are flooded with admiration for the dresses we showcased on the red carpet. As a designer it’s always a boost to see your designs at festivals like Cannes, it showcases your talent on the right platform. I am looking forward to comeback to the Cannes next year,” concludes Anjali Phougat.