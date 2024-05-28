Anjali Phougat On Her Cannes Journey: The Cannes Film Festival Is Not Just About Films But Also About Showcasing Fashion In Cinema

“It was a proud moment for the Indian film fraternity, with various actors, premieres, and poster launches. I have observed the fashion at Cannes and it was incredible this year, with many iconic looks. Urvashi Rautela wore multiple outfits, and my Paris Fashion Week collection look which was inspired by India’s National bird peacock at the red carpet received an overwhelming response. My social media inboxes are flooded with admiration for the dresses we showcased on the red carpet. As a designer it’s always a boost to see your designs at festivals like Cannes, it showcases your talent on the right platform. I am looking forward to comeback to the Cannes next year,” concludes Anjali Phougat.