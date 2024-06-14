In a conversation with Zoom TV, Fardeen Khan talked about how he made news when he put on weight. He mentioned that it was because of this ‘thick skin’ that he could move past the incessant trolling. He also revealed that he was surprised when people started talking about his weight. He said, “I was surprised to have got that attention. But, of course, you quickly understand that people remembered you in a certain way. They were surprised to see me. I had let myself go in the way that I had. I mean I was a worldwide trending topic at that time and not for the right reasons.”