Fardeen Khan On Being Trolled When He Had Gained Weight: It Was A Punch And I Took It On The Chin

In a recent interview, Fardeen Khan opened up about getting trolled when he had put on weight. The actor was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi.'

Fardeen Khan in 'Heeramandi' Photo: Instagram
After a hiatus of a decade, Fardeen Khan wowed the audience with his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi.’ The actor was praised for his nuanced portrayal in the period drama. As the actor reeled in his much-awaited success, he opened up about how he was trolled when he had gained weight.

In a conversation with Zoom TV, Fardeen Khan talked about how he made news when he put on weight. He mentioned that it was because of this ‘thick skin’ that he could move past the incessant trolling. He also revealed that he was surprised when people started talking about his weight. He said, “I was surprised to have got that attention. But, of course, you quickly understand that people remembered you in a certain way. They were surprised to see me. I had let myself go in the way that I had. I mean I was a worldwide trending topic at that time and not for the right reasons.”

Khan mentioned that he tried to find the silver lining in the situation so that he could deal with the negative attention. He continued, “The way I dealt with it, having been around the business you develop some thick skin. You kind of teach yourself or force yourself to not take it personally to whatever extent you can. You can find humour in it. You can philosophize about it. You can learn from it. For me, I tried to do all three. It was a punch, and I took it on the chin.”

He also spoke about how people revelled when he was going through this phase. The actor added, “The intensity or the degree of meanness was a revelation. It does surprise you that people would find joy in someone else’s misery and despair.”

Khan played the role of Nawab Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed in ‘Heeramandi.’ He shared the screen with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in this Bhansali directorial. He will be next seen in ‘Visfot.’

