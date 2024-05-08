After a hiatus of almost 14 years, Fardeen Khan has made his comeback to Bollywood. The actor was recently seen in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ where he played the role of Wali Mohammed. The actor is being praised for his evocative performance. As the actor is basking in the success of this series, he took to his Instagram to share pictures from his look test.
Taking to his Instagram, Fardeen Khan shared a series of pictures from his look test for ‘Heeramandi.’ The actor is seen dressed in his role as Wali Mohammed. He spoke about the details of his look. He wrote, “Sharing pictures from my #Heeramandi look test. These shots landed me the role of #walimohammed, and I was beyond excited to bring him to life. From the intricately embroidered sherwani to the timeless elegance of the accessories, every detail speaks to the depth and richness of the story #Sanjayleelabhansali was about to tell.”
Advertisement
Take a look at the post shared by Fardeen Khan here.
The actor also talked about how he got into the nuance of Wali Mohammed by studying the era in detail. He wrote, “The layers of fabric, the textures, and even the way the sherwani drapes over the shoulders all contribute to the unique silhouette that defines #WaliMohammed’s distinctive style. Each accessory tells a story: the pearl necklace, a symbol of sophistication; the finely crafted sherwani buttons, nodding to tradition; and the ornate chalice, which embodies the opulence and elegance of the era.”
The post has fetched over 12K likes. Reacting to the post, Sussanne Khan wrote, “FK my darling brother so proud of you…u truly are more regal and handsome than any real nawab.” A fan said, “I can't express how happy I am to see my favorite actor again after many years. You are my childhood movie hero, and I had many good moments with you. Thank you, Mr. Khan.” A second fan wrote, “You are looking very attractive in the getup of Nawab of Lahore, you have demonstrated your excellent artistry.” A third fan commented, “Looking forward to watching you more often on the screen bro.”
Advertisement
The actor is currently working on his next film - 'Visfot.'