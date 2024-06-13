Fardeen Khan Recalls Taking IVF Route After Facing Challenges Having Children

Recalling the ‘tough time’ in his life, Fardeen said that he needed some time after he lost my father, Feroz Khan. It was a tough time for him on a personal level. He and his wife were also facing challenges having children, and that’s when they decided to take the IVF route. ''That’s why I needed to take some time off. It wasn’t meant to be this long. I thought only for a few years…get everything settled, but things didn’t happen that way,'' he said. The actor further said that when his daughter was born, his heart melted, and he thought to spend some time with her.