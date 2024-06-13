Fardeen Khan Recalls Taking IVF Route After Facing Challenges Having Children

Actor Fardeen Khan, who recently made his comeback with 'Heeramandi' after almost 14 years, opened up on facing difficulties to have children in the past. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed that he and his wife took the route of IVF after facing challenges in having kids.
Recalling the ‘tough time’ in his life, Fardeen said that he needed some time after he lost my father, Feroz Khan. It was a tough time for him on a personal level. He and his wife were also facing challenges having children, and that’s when they decided to take the IVF route. ''That’s why I needed to take some time off. It wasn’t meant to be this long. I thought only for a few years…get everything settled, but things didn’t happen that way,'' he said. The actor further said that when his daughter was born, his heart melted, and he thought to spend some time with her.
Fardeen feels fortunate that he had the luxury to take that time off. He added, ''It wasn’t deliberate or conscious, but having said that, when I look back, I wish I hadn’t taken such a long break. Definitely a regret on many levels''.
Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani got married in December 2005. They welcomed their first child, Diani Isabella Khan in 2013 and Azarius Fardeen Khan in 2017.
On the work front, Fardeen has got rave reviews for his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi'. He played the role of Nawab Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed in the series. It also starred Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman among others.
The 50-year-old actor will be next seen in 'Visfot', produced by Sanjay Gupta and 'Khel Khel Mein' directed by Mudassar Aziz. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, and Aditya Seal among others.