Art & Entertainment

Farah Khan Pens A Heartfelt Note After Mom's Demise: Want To Celebrate Her Every Day

Farah Khan and director Sajid Khan's mother, Menaka Irani passed away on Friday, July 26.

Farah Khans note for late mother
Farah Khan remembers late mother with a heartfelt note Photo: Instagram/Farah Khan
info_icon

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and director Sajid Khan's mother, Menaka Irani passed away on Friday, July 26. Today, August 5, Farah took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt eulogy for her late mother with a few priceless throwback pics of herself with her mom.

The first picture is a candid childhood picture from Farah's birthday in which her mom is seen in a saree. Another black-and-white throwback, pic featured Menaka from her younger days. Farah also shared two old pictures with her mother- one from her 2004 wedding with filmmaker Shirish Kunder and another is a candid one with her mom where both were seen laughing together.

Celebs pay last respects to Farah Khan's mother - Instagram/ Manav Manglani
Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sharing the pics, Farah wrote, "My mom was a very unique person.. never wanted the limelight or any fuss around her.. despite the hard knocks she faced in her early life she was a rare one who had no bitterness or envy towards anyone. Everyone who met her loved her and realised where we get our sense of humour from. Well hardly... she was far wittier n funny than both Sajid and I put together."

She added, "I don’t know if she can see the outpouring of genuine love n condolences that have come for her .. not only from our friends n of course family but so many of her colleagues n people who worked in our house came saying how my mom had helped them with loans or sending them money.. never expecting it back. Thank you to all who came home to be with us in our grief.. to all who messaged n are still messaging.''

''I don’t want time to heal this lump that will always stay in my heart.. I don’t want to miss her coz she’s always a part of me... grateful to the universe for letting her be my mother n letting us look after her the way she single handedly looked after us all her life.. no more mourning now.. I want to celebrate her every day.. thank you everyone... PS: the song playing was by her favourite country singer Don Williams. Knowing her she would probably think its too filmy of me to use it here...” she wrote further.

The 'Main Hoon Na' director also thanked the doctors and nurses who took care of her mother.

Post Menaka Irani's demise, several Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Shilpa Shetty among other paid their last respects.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Passes Away Aged 55
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Blames Spin-Friendly Track For Loss
  4. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka Shine As India Lose By 32 Runs Against Sri Lanka - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Vandersay Rips Through India As Sri Lanka Snatch Series Lead
Football News
  1. Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Says 'Nothing Changes' For Jude Bellingham Despite Kylian Mbappe's Arrival
  2. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  3. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  4. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  5. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
Tennis News
  1. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  2. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  3. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
  5. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  2. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey Player Amit Rohidas Receives One-Match Ban, To Miss IND Vs GER SF
  5. PR Sreejesh Wonders About Final Curtain As Indian Hockey Team Eyes Semifinal Glory At Paris 2024

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  2. Bangladesh Protest: BSF Issues High Alert Along Border Amid Buzz Of Hasina Flying To India
  3. 'Super Hero' Prajeesh Goes Missing After Rescuing Several Locals In Mundakkai Amid Wayanad Landslides | Who Is He?
  4. Crossing The 50% Cap On Reservations Needs A Deeper Study Of Society
  5. Bengaluru: Woman Molested By Man Chasing Her During Morning Walk
Entertainment News
  1. Farah Khan Pens A Heartfelt Note After Mom's Demise: Want To Celebrate Her Every Day
  2. Watch: HBO Shares First Teaser Of 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' To Be Released Next Year
  3. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Back On Track As Allu Arjun And Sukumar Resume Filming Amidst Fallout Speculations
  4. Ananya Panday, Vikramaditya Motwane's Thriller 'CTRL' Release Date Announced; Watch The Intriguing Teaser
  5. Watch: Aryan Khan Parties With Suhana Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larisa Bonesi Also Spotted At The Venue
US News
  1. Kamala Harris To Announce Running Mate Soon | Who Are The Top Picks For VP
  2. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  3. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  4. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  5. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Plane Carrying Sheikh Hasina Crosses India; Army Chief Announces Interim Govt
  2. Bangladesh Rocked By Deadly Protests
  3. Kamala Harris To Announce Running Mate Soon | Who Are The Top Picks For VP
  4. Hamas Leader Assassination Complicates Situation For West, Iran And US
  5. Protesters Call For 'Long March To Dhaka' As 101 Killed In Bangladesh | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Plane Carrying Sheikh Hasina Crosses India; Army Chief Announces Interim Govt
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs