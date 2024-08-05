Farah Khan Pens A Heartfelt Note After Mom's Demise: Want To Celebrate Her Every Day

''I don’t want time to heal this lump that will always stay in my heart.. I don’t want to miss her coz she’s always a part of me... grateful to the universe for letting her be my mother n letting us look after her the way she single handedly looked after us all her life.. no more mourning now.. I want to celebrate her every day.. thank you everyone... PS: the song playing was by her favourite country singer Don Williams. Knowing her she would probably think its too filmy of me to use it here...” she wrote further.