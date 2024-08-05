Farah Khan Pens A Heartfelt Note After Mom's Demise: Want To Celebrate Her Every Day

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and director Sajid Khan's mother, Menaka Irani passed away on Friday, July 26. Today, August 5, Farah took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt eulogy for her late mother with a few priceless throwback pics of herself with her mom.
The first picture is a candid childhood picture from Farah's birthday in which her mom is seen in a saree. Another black-and-white throwback, pic featured Menaka from her younger days. Farah also shared two old pictures with her mother- one from her 2004 wedding with filmmaker Shirish Kunder and another is a candid one with her mom where both were seen laughing together.
Sharing the pics, Farah wrote, "My mom was a very unique person.. never wanted the limelight or any fuss around her.. despite the hard knocks she faced in her early life she was a rare one who had no bitterness or envy towards anyone. Everyone who met her loved her and realised where we get our sense of humour from. Well hardly... she was far wittier n funny than both Sajid and I put together."
She added, "I don’t know if she can see the outpouring of genuine love n condolences that have come for her .. not only from our friends n of course family but so many of her colleagues n people who worked in our house came saying how my mom had helped them with loans or sending them money.. never expecting it back. Thank you to all who came home to be with us in our grief.. to all who messaged n are still messaging.''
''I don’t want time to heal this lump that will always stay in my heart.. I don’t want to miss her coz she’s always a part of me... grateful to the universe for letting her be my mother n letting us look after her the way she single handedly looked after us all her life.. no more mourning now.. I want to celebrate her every day.. thank you everyone... PS: the song playing was by her favourite country singer Don Williams. Knowing her she would probably think its too filmy of me to use it here...” she wrote further.
The 'Main Hoon Na' director also thanked the doctors and nurses who took care of her mother.
Post Menaka Irani's demise, several Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Shilpa Shetty among other paid their last respects.