‘Family Star’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur’s Film Takes A Slow Start

Telugu romantic drama ‘Family Star’ stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film, which released on March 5 in the theaters, has witnessed a low start at the ticket windows on its opening day, and the numbers are disheartening. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Family Star’ collected Rs 5.75 crore all India nett. In fact, the film, which was also released in a Tamil dubbed version, saw Vijay’s lowest opening in recent years, and the negative reviews translated to the low earnings. The film could not touch even 50 percent occupancy in the cinema halls.