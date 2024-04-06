Art & Entertainment

‘Family Star’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur’s Film Takes A Slow Start

The film, which earned Rs 5.75 cr all India nett, marks Vijay Deverakonda’s lowest opening in recent years.

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in 'Family Star' Photo: YouTube
Telugu romantic drama ‘Family Star’ stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film, which released on March 5 in the theaters, has witnessed a low start at the ticket windows on its opening day, and the numbers are disheartening. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Family Star’ collected Rs 5.75 crore all India nett. In fact, the film, which was also released in a Tamil dubbed version, saw Vijay’s lowest opening in recent years, and the negative reviews translated to the low earnings. The film could not touch even 50 percent occupancy in the cinema halls.

Coming to Vijay Deverakonda’s films, his last few releases have always got double digit figures on the opening day. While ‘Kushi’ clocked Rs 15.25 crore, ‘Liger’ minted 15.95 crore and ‘Dear Comrade’ stood at Rs 11.90 crore. ‘Family Star’, which was preponed from its earlier Sankranthi release to avoid competition, only has a few days left to collect money at the box office. 

Nonetheless, ‘Family Star’ remains important for Vijay since he has not had a hit in years since ‘Taxiwaala’ in 2018. His previous releases have a good start but the collections eventually slow down after the pre-release hype. The film also marked Mrunal Thakur’s first film with Vijay post her last two successful Telugu releases, Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ and Dulquer Salmaan’s romantic drama ‘Sita Ramam’. 

Talking about the film, Mrunal had said earlier, “I have enjoyed playing both Sita Mahalakshmi and Yashna, two quintessential romantic heroines but so diversely different and can't wait more for 'Indu' from 'Family Star' to cast her magic on the silver screen."

‘Family Star’ is a quintessential love story and family drama.

