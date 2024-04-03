‘Family Aaj Kal’ On Sony Liv Review: A Predictable Indian Take On ‘Modern Family’ With More Relatable Societal Issues

Apoorva Arora needs to up her game for sure. She has been playing the young daughter trying to fight out with parents right from the time she did ‘OMG’ – the Paresh Rawal-Akshay Kumar film till ‘Family Aaj Kal’. Even in the numerous web sketches that she has been a part of, her characters have been quite relatable to the youth but also never has she been able to pull off something that’s diametrically opposite to what we have been seeing her in. She needs to break this image and come up with something different. Like Anushka Kaushik or Ahsaas Channa, they’re trying to break their typecast image in every other project, and Apoorva Arora too needs to do something like that to come out of the stereotype. Besides that, her performance was good, but there wasn’t something stand out of the box.