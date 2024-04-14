Ethan Hawke Is 'Definitely' Ready To Return For A Fourth 'Before' Film, But On THIS Condition

‘Before Sunrise’ (1995) is set against the backdrop of a single night in Vienna when Jesse and Céline meet on a train. Together, they roam around the Austrian capital, even fall in love at first night, but decide to go their own ways. However, they do agree to meet each other again in the future sometime. ‘Before Sunset’ (2004) continues their story as they cross paths for one afternoon in the city of love, Paris. And the last movie, ‘Before Midnight’ (2013) takes place in a single day on the Peloponnese coast in Greece, in which their characters are revealed to have been happily married.