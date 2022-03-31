Esha Gupta Opens Up On BF Manuel Campos Guallar: We Knew It Was Long Distance

Actress Esha Gupta, who is currently dating Spain-based boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar says that the two were well aware that they were getting into a long-distance relationship. While the two got to spend time with each other during the pandemic, the actress says that the two of them are ambitious and will manage a long-distance relationship.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the actress said, “The pandemic allowed us to spend a lot of time with each other. However, we were aware of the fact that we would be in a long-distance relationship. We enjoy our time together, but we are very secure enough in our relationship to enjoy our time apart as well. Work requires me to travel, so I will, and the moment I am not shooting, I will head to Spain to spend time with him. I feel, if both individuals are ambitious about their work, they need to have an understanding of each other’s careers, and once that happens, things should run pretty smoothly.”

Talking about how she met him, she added, “Manuel is into real estate and his firm reached out to me for some work. I met him for the first time in Rome, and it was love at first sight… at least for me. I made sure he fell for me too (laughs!). We connected really well during our first meeting. After we returned to our respective countries, we kept in touch. Then we met once again after nearly two months. Back then, we didn’t know the direction in which this relationship was going to go, but now, two years down the line, we know exactly where it’s going.”

Meanwhile, the actress is now in India for the shoot of her series ‘Aashram’.