Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Erica Fernandes Speaks About Her Breakup

Actress Erica Fernandes had revealed earlier that she has been in a relationship with someone who isn't in the entertainment industry. Talking about her break-up, she says 'I’m not going to have someone who takes me for granted'.

Erica Fernandes IMDB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 7:12 pm

Television actress Erica Fernandes has revealed that she has ended her three-and-a-half-year relationship with her boyfriend and has opened up about her post-breakup agony.

Fernandes confirmed that she was not dating her 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' co-star actor Parth Samthaan in June 2020, putting an end to rumours that she was dating him. In a live Instagram chat, she revealed that she has been in a relationship with someone who isn't in the entertainment industry. She also discussed her relationship with her beau, stating that they have been together for three years and are very good friends. She went on to say that they talk about everything and that he doesn't like seeing her on screen with any other guy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erica J Fernandes (@iam_ejf)

She also stated that the link-up rumours involving Samthaan and her previous co-star actor Shaheer Sheikh compelled her to speak about her love life in public because it was affecting her love life in some way. Fernandes, on the other hand, has broken up with her boyfriend and has spoken out about her post-breakup ordeal.

"It was kind of an off-and-on relationship that I had for about three and a half years. But, it didn’t work. People comment on why have I never mentioned who was my boyfriend at that point of time. Because I have never mentioned anybody’s names before because that’s respect. You know, no one wants the world to know their name or who I am with. That’s the respect I have shown. It should be like that,” she said in conversation with Bollywood Bubble.

Despite the fact that Fernandes' post-breakup period was difficult, she has learned from it and made her decisions with clarity. "I have fallen twice and become stronger. And that has made me a very strong person. So, the next person I know, I know I’m not going to have someone who takes me for granted,” she concluded.

