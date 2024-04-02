Erica Fernandes Opens Up On Being Replaced In A Movie Due To Nepotism, Facing Criticism Due To Her Appearance

Actress Erica Fernandes is a popular face on television. She has appeared in several shows but she rose to fame with her character, Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the television series 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'. She also starred in web series and films. Moving from television to films was not easy for Erica. In a recent interview with Galatta India, Erica opened up about facing struggles while moving from TV to movies, losing films due to nepotism and facing criticism due to her appearance.
She also recalled an incident about getting replaced while shooting for a South Indian film, Erica said, “There was a time when I was in a South film that I shot for 2-3 days, and after that, I got to know through the media that I was replaced. There have been times where you’ve gone to audition, get to the moment where okay, almost final, then you get replaced by someone who is a known face or someone who is a known face’s child; nepotism happens.”
She added, “So when I came from movie to TV again, people questioned me why from movie you’re going to TV. For me, that didn’t matter because for me, my work is my work, and I take pride in my work, be it any platform or any format. I came to TV.”
Erica also shared the criticism she faced due to her appearance and how it affected her career. “I’ve gone through a lot because of being thin, and it has cost me a lot of projects. It has cost me my self-esteem. But again, see, with those kinds of rejections and everything that happened, it just made me stronger. It just helped me to deal with things in a better way,'' said the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress.
Erica did several South films including the Tamil movie 'Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu', followed by other films like 'Ninnindale' and 'Galipatam' among others. She is currently seen in Amazon Mini TV’s series Love Adhoora.