Erica Fernandes Opens Up On Being Replaced In A Movie Due To Nepotism, Facing Criticism Due To Her Appearance

She also recalled an incident about getting replaced while shooting for a South Indian film, Erica said, “There was a time when I was in a South film that I shot for 2-3 days, and after that, I got to know through the media that I was replaced. There have been times where you’ve gone to audition, get to the moment where okay, almost final, then you get replaced by someone who is a known face or someone who is a known face’s child; nepotism happens.”