With over two decades in the industry, Emraan Hashmi has managed to carve a niche for himself. The actor used to be stereotyped because of the lover boy roles he played. However, he has managed to break out from the mould and is being recognized for his versatility. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about nepotism in Bollywood and shared his two cents.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Emraan Hashmi opened up about nepotism and acknowledged his privileges. However, he also said that despite coming from a film family, he did not get a grand debut. He said, “There definitely is an advantage for people in the industry to find inroads or just get your foot in the door when you want to... just see your dreams fulfilled. But eventually, the audience decides. I, for one, have had the privilege of being part of a film family. I probably might not have got the grand launch that some other star kids would have had but it was easy.”
The actor noted how difficult the journey is for outsiders. He continued, “It is tougher for someone, and I’ve seen it along the way before I got into the industry because I have been an assistant director and I have seen that it is difficult. Forget about getting an audition or getting cast in a film, even getting a meeting with the AD and entry to the office and access to the office is difficult.”
Emraan Hashmi will next be seen on ‘Showtime.’ This web series delves into the power struggles that are at play in the film industry. It will also unravel the dark truths of the industry. He will be sharing the screen with Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz, among others.