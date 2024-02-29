In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Emraan Hashmi opened up about nepotism and acknowledged his privileges. However, he also said that despite coming from a film family, he did not get a grand debut. He said, “There definitely is an advantage for people in the industry to find inroads or just get your foot in the door when you want to... just see your dreams fulfilled. But eventually, the audience decides. I, for one, have had the privilege of being part of a film family. I probably might not have got the grand launch that some other star kids would have had but it was easy.”