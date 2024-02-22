Emmy-Winning Drama Series ‘The Boys’ To Premiere Its Fourth Season On June 13, 2024

Prime Video, on Thursday, announced that the Emmy-winning global hit drama series ‘The Boys’, is all set to premiere its fourth season on June 13, 2024. The diabolical drama will be making its return with three mind-blowing episodes on June 13, followed by a new episode each week. The show would have its epic season finale on Thursday, July 18. The eight-episode season will stream on Prime Video.
In celebration of Homelander’s birthday, the streaming platform also revealed new artwork from the highly awaited fourth season.
For those caught unaware, in Season Four, the world is on the brink, and Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office. He is under the thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher has only months to live, and has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team too is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they all have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.
Check the announcement video:
‘The Boys’ features Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. They all serve as executive producers, and the series is developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers. ‘The Boys’ is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.