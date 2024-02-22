Emmy-Winning Drama Series ‘The Boys’ To Premiere Its Fourth Season On June 13, 2024

For those caught unaware, in Season Four, the world is on the brink, and Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office. He is under the thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher has only months to live, and has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team too is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they all have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.