Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Emmy Awards 2022: Hollywood Stars Bring Best Fashion Forward

The biggest stars of the small screen are arriving at the 2022 Emmy Awards, dressed in their awards show best.

Emmy Awards 2022
Emmy Awards 2022 Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 9:49 am

The biggest stars of the small screen are arriving at the 2022 Emmy Awards, dressed in their awards show best.

The casts of 'Succession' and 'Ted Lasso' are heading into the night with the most nominations (25 and 20, respectively), with freshman shows like 'The White Lotus' and 'Abbott Elementary' also predicted to win big. Kenan Thompson is set to host tonight's ceremony.

Rachel Lindsay wears a teal dress with cut-outs to the Emmy Awards. Laverne Cox chose a black structured gown with silver detailing on the Emmys red carpet, reports 'Variety'.

Hollywood actor of Indian descent Himesh Patel sports a patterned suit jacket on the Emmys red carpet. 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' writer Ariel Dumas and Andrew Ecker opted for sequined outfits on the Emmys red carpet.

Bob Odenkirk rocks a blue suit and a beard, Shonda Rhimes wears a black gown, and Brett Goldstein wears a classic black suit with a bow tie on the Emmys red carpet.

'Squid Game' stars HoYeon Jung wears a colorful dress while Lee Jung-Jae sports a studded jacket on the Emmys red carpet.

Connie Britton is pretty in pink and Elle Fanning wore a pink-and-black gown on the Emmys red carpet.

'Spiderman' star Andrew Garfield rocks an all-white look at the 2022 Emmys. Will Poulter wears a sharp black suit while actor Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Stiller pose on the Emmys red carpet.

Related stories

Emmy Awards 2022: Murray Bartlett Wins Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series For 'The White Lotus'

Emmy Awards 2022: Michael Keaton Wins Lead Actor In Limited Anthology Series

74th Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez To ‘Squid Games’ Stars To John Legend’s Performance – Best Moments To Look Forward To

Tags

Art & Entertainment Emmy Awards Emmys 2022 Emmys Emmys 2022 Winners Emmy Hollywood Actor Hollywood Hollywood Actress Los Angeles United States Of America USA
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 Announced

India's Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 Announced

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka