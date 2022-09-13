Emmy Awards 2022: Hollywood Stars Bring Best Fashion Forward

The biggest stars of the small screen are arriving at the 2022 Emmy Awards, dressed in their awards show best.

The casts of 'Succession' and 'Ted Lasso' are heading into the night with the most nominations (25 and 20, respectively), with freshman shows like 'The White Lotus' and 'Abbott Elementary' also predicted to win big. Kenan Thompson is set to host tonight's ceremony.

Rachel Lindsay wears a teal dress with cut-outs to the Emmy Awards. Laverne Cox chose a black structured gown with silver detailing on the Emmys red carpet, reports 'Variety'.

Hollywood actor of Indian descent Himesh Patel sports a patterned suit jacket on the Emmys red carpet. 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' writer Ariel Dumas and Andrew Ecker opted for sequined outfits on the Emmys red carpet.

Bob Odenkirk rocks a blue suit and a beard, Shonda Rhimes wears a black gown, and Brett Goldstein wears a classic black suit with a bow tie on the Emmys red carpet.

'Squid Game' stars HoYeon Jung wears a colorful dress while Lee Jung-Jae sports a studded jacket on the Emmys red carpet.

Connie Britton is pretty in pink and Elle Fanning wore a pink-and-black gown on the Emmys red carpet.

'Spiderman' star Andrew Garfield rocks an all-white look at the 2022 Emmys. Will Poulter wears a sharp black suit while actor Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Stiller pose on the Emmys red carpet.