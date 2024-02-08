Emma Watson's Luxury Car Towed Away During Night Out At Bar

While out at a bar with her mother, actress Emma Watson had her blue luxurious Audi towed away after it blocked in a pizza restaurant manager’s vehicle for nearly four hours.

A witness said the actress had blocked the entrance to a car park, leaving the owner of a pizza restaurant across the street having his car blocked in by the actress' vehicle.

The manager told MailOnline: “Three-and-a-half hours of searching for the driver was the last thing I needed after working a 12-hour shift. The car was parked in front of our gate which is a no-parking zone.”