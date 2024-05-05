Art & Entertainment

Emily Blunt Talks About The Scariest Stunt She Has Performed In Her Career

Hollywood star Emily Blunt has revealed the scariest stunt of her career and shared that it was in the 2018 film 'Mary Poppins Returns' that presented her biggest challenge.

Blunt told people.com that 'Mary Poppins Returns', which turned out to be a huge stunt challenge for her: "That entrance was very stressful for me."

The actress recounted that the character's entrance "had to start in the clouds and come all the way down" towards the ground while holding an umbrella aloft, reports deadline.com.

Additionally, Blunt added: "And I'm supposed to walk effortlessly into my close-up as if it’s nothing. I did three takes -- and then I felt my tolerance go, ‘Pfft!’ And that was it. I was done."

Director Rob Marshall requested a fourth take.

Blunt said: "I did three takes, and I could see Rob gearing up to do another one. I was like, ‘Nope, no, no, no, I’m done.’ It was over."

The film’s other big stunt had Mary zooming backwards into the depths of a magical bathtub.

“That was okay. That was a slide,” she said.

