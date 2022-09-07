Elon Musk Blasts ‘The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power’

Elon Musk, one of the richest humans on earth took to Twitter to criticise the latest prequel to ‘Lord Of The Rings’. The prequel called, ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ have been under the fury of netizens for not living up to expectations. This time it's Elon Musk who has based the series’ first two episodes.

For the unversed, ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ is Amazon Prime Video's billion-dollar fantasy series. The initial two episodes were released last week and are based on Middle-earth's Second Age. The story is set thousands of years before the events of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘Lord Of The Rings’.

"Tolkien is turning in his grave," Elon Musk said while referencing to the legendary writer JRR Tolkein, who was the author of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord Of The Rings’. "Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both," added musk. However, he was all praise of one. "Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice," Musk wrote.

In ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’, Galadriel is an Elven warrior on the hunt for Sauron and is significantly established as the lead character.

Musk also took a potshot at bots with a screenshot of the replies section to his ‘The Rings Of Power’ related tweets. "And 90% of my comments are bots," he posted.