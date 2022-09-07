Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Elon Musk Blasts ‘The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power’

After having received a lot of backlash on social media, now Elon Musk has also taken to Twitter to bash the prequel, ‘The Lord Of The Rings – The Rings Of Power.’ Here’s what he had to say.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:46 pm

Elon Musk, one of the richest humans on earth took to Twitter to criticise the latest prequel to ‘Lord Of The Rings’. The prequel called, ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ have been under the fury of netizens for not living up to expectations. This time it's Elon Musk who has based the series’ first two episodes.

For the unversed, ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ is Amazon Prime Video's billion-dollar fantasy series. The initial two episodes were released last week and are based on Middle-earth's Second Age. The story is set thousands of years before the events of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘Lord Of The Rings’.

"Tolkien is turning in his grave," Elon Musk said while referencing to the legendary writer JRR Tolkein, who was the author of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord Of The Rings’. "Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both," added musk. However, he was all praise of one. "Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice," Musk wrote.

In ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’, Galadriel is an Elven warrior on the hunt for Sauron and is significantly established as the lead character.

Musk also took a potshot at bots with a screenshot of the replies section to his ‘The Rings Of Power’ related tweets. "And 90% of my comments are bots," he posted.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Announcement Hollywood Cinema Hollywood Movie Hollywood Series Hollywood Legend Elon Musk Mumbai Bombay India
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic