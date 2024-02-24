Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding and her estranged husband Caspar Jopling are ending their marriage of four-and-a-half years. On Friday night, the ‘Love Me Like You Do’ singer took to her Instagram stories to announce their separation. This news comes to light after the singer was spotted sharing kisses and embracing a young surfing instructor.
The 37-year-old singer penned, “In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago. We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won’t be commenting further. Thank you.”
The ‘Burn’ crooner also reposted a message from Jopling on Instagram Stories, which read, “Hi people - hope you’re having a good day. I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s current relationship.. that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear. Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago. Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time - otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private.” He continued, “Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this - and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie’s privacy. Thanks a lot, Caspar.”
The former couple initially met through mutual friends back in 2016 and took their sweet time in getting to know each other. By 2018, the pair got engaged, and they tied the knot in August 2019. In 2021, Goulding and Jopling welcomed their first child, named Arthur.
Previously in an interview with Glamour UK, the singer had called her marriage with the art dealer “mature.” She explained, “We talk things through, and we never argue... We talk about why we might disagree on something.”