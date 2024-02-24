Art & Entertainment

Ellie Goulding And Caspar Jopling Announce Separation After 4 Years Of Marriage: We Remain The Closest Of Friends

"In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," announced Ellie Goulding on her Instagram.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 24, 2024

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Photo: X
info_icon

Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding and her estranged husband Caspar Jopling are ending their marriage of four-and-a-half years. On Friday night, the ‘Love Me Like You Do’ singer took to her Instagram stories to announce their separation. This news comes to light after the singer was spotted sharing kisses and embracing a young surfing instructor.

The 37-year-old singer penned, “In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago. We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won’t be commenting further. Thank you.”

Ellie Goulding's Story
Ellie Goulding's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The ‘Burn’ crooner also reposted a message from Jopling on Instagram Stories, which read, “Hi people - hope you’re having a good day. I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s current relationship.. that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear. Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago. Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time - otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private.” He continued, “Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this - and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie’s privacy. Thanks a lot, Caspar.”

Caspar Jopling Story Repost
Caspar Jopling Story Repost Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The former couple initially met through mutual friends back in 2016 and took their sweet time in getting to know each other. By 2018, the pair got engaged, and they tied the knot in August 2019. In 2021, Goulding and Jopling welcomed their first child, named Arthur.

Previously in an interview with Glamour UK, the singer had called her marriage with the art dealer “mature.” She explained, “We talk things through, and we never argue... We talk about why we might disagree on something.”

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement