Now, in an unexpected midnight announcement on Thursday, February 15, Netflix India revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s latest social drama-comedy blockbuster, ‘Dunki,’ is available to watch on the streaming giant. The film, which had a theatrical release about two months ago, is now available on the digital platform with Hindi audio and English subtitles. Though there were rumours that the film will premiere on Jio Cinema, the movie has marked its home on Netflix now, and it’s only a matter of time when we will know if it will be available to stream elsewhere.