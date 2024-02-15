Not even less than 24 hours ago, the OTT streaming platform Netflix playfully teased the audience by dropping a video which featured ‘eternal valentine’ Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar stated that fans should be looking forward to something special which was set to arrive soon on the platform, leading to huge discussion among netizens, and many speculations and theories were given birth to.
Now, in an unexpected midnight announcement on Thursday, February 15, Netflix India revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s latest social drama-comedy blockbuster, ‘Dunki,’ is available to watch on the streaming giant. The film, which had a theatrical release about two months ago, is now available on the digital platform with Hindi audio and English subtitles. Though there were rumours that the film will premiere on Jio Cinema, the movie has marked its home on Netflix now, and it’s only a matter of time when we will know if it will be available to stream elsewhere.
The streaming giant took to its social media handles to share a poster of the film and captioned it, “Pack your bags! After a Dunki around the world, @iamsrk is coming home. Dunki, now streaming on Netflix.”
Helmed by renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, known for delivering some of Indian cinema’s best entertainers, ‘Dunki’ garnered mixed reviews from both audiences and critics compared to some of his previous works. However, Shah Rukh Khan’s star power contributed to the film’s box office collections, grossing Rs 470 crores worldwide, with approximately Rs 227 crores nett in India alone. The movie marked the first collaboration between Khan and Hirani and was the actor’s third movie release of 2023, following ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan.’
The film also features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, with Vicky Kaushal making a special, pivotal cameo. Other significant roles are played by Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. This comedy-drama, presented under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, secured its position in Bollywood’s top-grossing films, ranking as the 6th biggest movie of 2023.
So, in case you had missed watching the film in theatres, you can watch it on Netflix now!