Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Drishyam 2 Actress Poorna Gets Engaged To UAE-Based Businessman, Shanid Asif Ali

Actress Poorna took to social media to recently announce her engagement to a UAE-based businessman, Shanid Asif Ali.

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 1:50 pm

Actress Poorna, who has starred in films such as 'Avunu', 'Akhanda,' and 'Drishyam 2,' recently announced her engagement to Shanid Asif Ali, a UAE-based businessman. Many would know that Poorna is her stage name whereas her real name is Shamna Kasim.

On social media, the actress also shared photos from the engagement ceremony. Friends and admirers congratulated the actress as soon as she announced the news in the comments section.

According to Pinkvilla, Poorna met her fiancee through mutual friends. He is the founder and CEO of JBS Group. After getting to know each other and spending a considerable amount of time together, the pair decided to take their relationship to the next level.

As per reports, the newly engaged couple's wedding date will be announced soon. 

On the professional front, she has many projects lined up like 'Padam Paesum' and 'Telugulo Naaku Nachchani Padham Prema'.

