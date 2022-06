Actress Vedhika, who has acted in several critically acclaimed films in Tamil and Telugu, on Monday said that she was down with COVID-19.



Taking to Instagram, Vedhika said, "Hi everyone! Unfortunately, I am down with COVID for the first time."

She captioned it: "Who all are going to mask up? 😷 especially for the sake of elderly people around and those with comorbidities 🙏"

[With Inputs from IANS]