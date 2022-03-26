Doja Cat Tweets Her Resignation From Music, Says 'I’m Out'

Rapper Doja Cat took her fans by absolute surprise when she took to Twitter to announce that she is quitting music. The incident happened after she was trolled for not taking ownership and apologising to her fans who waited for her performance in Paraguay during the Asunciónico Festival where she was a headliner at the show. The show was cancelled due to too many people at the concert grounds.

Others such as Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly did try to make up for the fact that the fans didn’t get to enjoy the entire concert. While Cyrus tweeted about the same, Kelly went a step ahead and organised a mini-concert in front of her hotel, for her fans.

Things against Cat got worse when she liked a tweet that disrespected Paraguayans. Fans started sharing screengrabs of the same. Cat also tweeted about how not one fan came to see her at the airport, but she deleted the tweets later on. Her fans took to social media to call her hypocritical for her behaviour.



To add to her miseries, the fact that she apologised to her Brazilian fans for not giving them a good show, didn’t go down to well with the Paraguayan fans. She wrote, “I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I fucking love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better.” However, her Paraguayan fans felt ignored.

I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I fucking love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better. 💕🇧🇷 — i quit still (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

Tired of the criticism, Cat tweeted that she was done. “This s**t ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care," while she also changed her name on Twitter to "I quit."

After the tweet, which has been deleted now, her fans seem divided. Some of them have supported the artist but many are still angry at her. Cat is scheduled to be performing at her next stop in Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo, Brazil, however, no one is sure as to how the rapper will proceed after her shocking announcement.

