Diwali 2022: 6 Audiobooks That Bring Alive The Story Of Ramayana And Its Central Characters

The festival of lights, Diwali, is here once again with all its grandeur and splendour illuminating our minds and hearts. A festival that honours the return of Lord Rama from exile after 14 years along with his victory over Ravana and commemorates the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance.

This long Diwali weekend, Audible brings alive the incredible story of Ramayana and its central characters. A collection of 6 impressive and culturally relevant audiobooks are there to narrate the story of the reason why Deepavali is celebrated. Also, lots of more in-depth stories of different characters from the Ramayana.

Here are the audiobooks that you can simply plug in and deep dive into the vibrant world of Ramayana:

‘War Of Lanka’

Written by Amish Tripathi; Narrated by Darrpan Mehta

Experience a fitting crescendo of the pace, drama and emotions along with a gripping war between Ram and Raavan in Amish Tripathi’s epic fourth audiobook from the second-fastest-selling book series in Indian publishing history—the Ram Chandra series.

‘Ravana 360 Degrees’

Written and Narrated Devdutt Pattnaik

Unlike the usual, this Audible Original by Devdutt Pattanaik gives a deeper insight into Hindu philosophy by offering a comprehensive glimpse of Ravana as a son, a brother, a father, a king, a husband, a devotee, and an enemy, as expressed in various stories and images about him.

‘Scion Of Ikshvaku’

Written by Amish Tripathi; Narrated by Sagar Arya

Begin an epic journey with Amish's first book from the Ram Chandra Series. Based on Lord Ram’s life, ‘Scion of Ikshvaku’ presents Amish’s interpretation of the many versions of Ramayana. It sheds light on how Ram overcame the challenges posed to him, defeated the demon King of Lanka-Raavan, fulfilled the destiny of Vishnu and many more significant events in his life. Listen to this epic story, also available in Hindi (Ram-Ikshvaku Ke Vanshaj:[Descendants of Rama-Ikshvaku]).

‘Sita: Warrior Of Mithila’

Written by Amish Tripathi; Narrated by Sagar Arya

Amish Tripathi's second book from the Ram Chandra series is titled Sita - Warrior of Mithila, this Audible Original is a combination of mystery and mythology that traces the story of Sita right from being an abandoned baby found in a field to becoming a goddess who will protect her people until the end of time. The audiobook is also available in Hindi (Sita: Mithila Ki Yoddha: [Sita: Warrior of Mithila]).

'Ramayana'

Written by Anand Neelakantan; Narrated by Babla Kochhar

This Audible Original attempts to introduce various versions of this great epic while drawing enduring lessons from its vast traditions. The story in the podcast on Audible is told chronologically, with interesting detours to incorporate the various versions of this epic that exist across Asia.

‘The Book Of Hanuman’

Written by Parvez Dewan; Narrated by Derek Denzil Joseph

This audiobook recounts the story of Hanuman, an outstanding scholar, fearless warrior, greatest devotee and obedient and loyal servant of Lord Ram. The audiobook weaves a fascinating narrative based on stories from Valmiki's Ramayana that captures the significance of Hanuman and how he facilitated Ram in attaining his ultimate goal.