Divyanka Tripathi Aims For 'Peaceful Sunday'; Dons A Kaftan, Drops Pics

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared some happy pictures, and is aiming to have a peaceful Sunday.
Taking to Instagram, Divyanka, who has 26.3 million followers, dropped a string of photos, wearing a blue tie-dye print kaftan dress, while she poses against a mesmerising backdrop.
The post is captioned: "I'm aiming at having a peaceful day today... You too...have a wonderful Sunday!"
The actress is known for her roles in 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala'. She was also the first runner up in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.
Divyanka will be next seen in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma.