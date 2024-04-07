Art & Entertainment

Divyanka Tripathi Aims For 'Peaceful Sunday'; Dons A Kaftan, Drops Pics

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared some happy pictures, and is aiming to have a peaceful Sunday.

Divyanka Tripathi Photo: Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Divyanka, who has 26.3 million followers, dropped a string of photos, wearing a blue tie-dye print kaftan dress, while she poses against a mesmerising backdrop.

The post is captioned: "I'm aiming at having a peaceful day today... You too...have a wonderful Sunday!"

The actress is known for her roles in 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala'. She was also the first runner up in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Divyanka will be next seen in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma.

The show will stream from April 11 on Sony LIV.

