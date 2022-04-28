Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Divya Spandana Calls Ajay Devgn's Ignorance 'Baffling' After National Language Tweet

Divya Spandana's comments came after an online Twitter spat erupted between Kiccha Sudeepa and Ajay Devgn, over the former's comments on Hindi no longer being a national language.

Divya Spandana Calls Ajay Devgn's Ignorance 'Baffling' After National Language Tweet
Ajay Devgn Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 10:50 pm

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep’s former co-star and actor-politician Divya Spandana stepped into the national language discussion on Wednesday, calling Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's "ignorance baffling."

The former Congress IT cell leader argued that 'art has no language barrier,' and highlighted the success of South Indian films like 'KGF' and 'RRR' in the Hindi belt. Have a look at Spandana's tweet here:

Related stories

Ajay Devgn And Kiccha Sudeep's Twitter Exchange Starts Debate On Hindi As A National Language

Kiccha Sudeepa Unveils Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Fierce First Look From ‘HANU-MAN’

Spandana's comments came after an online Twitter spat erupted between Sudeep and Devgn, over the former's comments on Hindi no longer being a national language. "Hindi is no more a national language," Sudeepa allegedly said during the trailer launch event for the film 'R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever.'

Devgn responded with a scathing rebuttal in Hindi, asking why his films were being translated in the language if it was no longer the mother tongue.

Sudeep was quick to respond to Devgn's tweet, stating that his comment was not meant to "hurt, provoke, or start a debate." He further claimed that the incident had been 'taken out of context,' and that he would be pleased to clarify the situation to the Bollywood star in person. Sudeep responded with a tweet saying that he 'loves and respects' all of the country's languages and that he would want to put an end to the debate.

The 53-year-old responded by thanking the South superstar for explaining the situation and referring to him as a 'friend.' Devgn said, "Perhaps, something was lost in translation." Sudeep buried the hatchet by saying that instead of this misunderstanding, he would have preferred the actor to mention him in a tweet for "a creative reason."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ajay Devgn Kiccha Sudeep Divya Spandana Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Film Industry Film Actor Movies Indian Film Industry India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Heatwave Explained: Why Mercury Is Soaring So High In India This Year

Heatwave Explained: Why Mercury Is Soaring So High In India This Year

The Family Man Season 3: Manoj Bajpayee Says Suspense from Amazon is killing the team

The Family Man Season 3: Manoj Bajpayee Says Suspense from Amazon is killing the team