Divya Spandana Calls Ajay Devgn's Ignorance 'Baffling' After National Language Tweet

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep’s former co-star and actor-politician Divya Spandana stepped into the national language discussion on Wednesday, calling Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's "ignorance baffling."

The former Congress IT cell leader argued that 'art has no language barrier,' and highlighted the success of South Indian films like 'KGF' and 'RRR' in the Hindi belt. Have a look at Spandana's tweet here:

No- Hindi is not our national language. @ajaydevgn Your ignorance is baffling. And it’s great that films like KGF Pushpa and RRR have done so well in the Hindi belt- art has no language barrier.

Please enjoy our films as much as we enjoy yours- #stopHindiImposition https://t.co/60F6AyFeW3 — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) April 27, 2022

Spandana's comments came after an online Twitter spat erupted between Sudeep and Devgn, over the former's comments on Hindi no longer being a national language. "Hindi is no more a national language," Sudeepa allegedly said during the trailer launch event for the film 'R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever.'

Devgn responded with a scathing rebuttal in Hindi, asking why his films were being translated in the language if it was no longer the mother tongue.

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Sudeep was quick to respond to Devgn's tweet, stating that his comment was not meant to "hurt, provoke, or start a debate." He further claimed that the incident had been 'taken out of context,' and that he would be pleased to clarify the situation to the Bollywood star in person. Sudeep responded with a tweet saying that he 'loves and respects' all of the country's languages and that he would want to put an end to the debate.

Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:)

I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason.

Luv&Regards❤️ https://t.co/lRWfTYfFQi — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

The 53-year-old responded by thanking the South superstar for explaining the situation and referring to him as a 'friend.' Devgn said, "Perhaps, something was lost in translation." Sudeep buried the hatchet by saying that instead of this misunderstanding, he would have preferred the actor to mention him in a tweet for "a creative reason."