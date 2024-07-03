Dutta recalled how Khan had completed his shoot for the day and was sitting in his car. She revealed that an assistant director told him that the ‘new girl’ was struggling with the scene. Khan came over and helped her by lying next to her and guiding her. She continued, “He sat opposite me, and told me to follow exactly what he does. He lay down on the ground next to me and guided me through the scene. He’d say, ‘I’ve held my breath now’, and I would also hold my breath. I kept looking directly at him, and he gave me a count. Even the director backed off because he knew that Salman was handling it. Then, after 10 seconds, Salman told me to shut my eyes and breathe.”