Art & Entertainment

Divya Dutta Recalls How Salman Khan Returned To The Set To Help Her When She Was Struggling With A Scene

Divya Dutta recalled how Salman Khan helped her when she was struggling with a scene. They shared the screen in 'Veergati.'

Facebook
Salman Khan, Divya Dutta Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Divya Dutta is one of the most prolific actors in Bollywood. Throughout her career, she has worked with some of the most popular actors in the industry. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her equation with Salman Khan. The actors shared the screen in ‘Veergati.’ She recalled some fond memories with Khan on the sets and also revealed that she will always have a soft spot for him.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Divya Dutta recalled how she struggled to shoot a death scene for ‘Veergati’ as she could not hold her breath. She mentioned how the director KK Singh was losing his patience because she could not get the scene right. She said, “I cannot handle closed spaces, or holding my breath. I’d completed the other scenes, but I couldn’t get through the death scene because I wasn’t able to hold my breath. I was 18 or something, and I was scared of the director, who was very strict. I’d never been scolded even at home, so I was taking his scolding very seriously.”

Dutta recalled how Khan had completed his shoot for the day and was sitting in his car. She revealed that an assistant director told him that the ‘new girl’ was struggling with the scene. Khan came over and helped her by lying next to her and guiding her. She continued, “He sat opposite me, and told me to follow exactly what he does. He lay down on the ground next to me and guided me through the scene. He’d say, ‘I’ve held my breath now’, and I would also hold my breath. I kept looking directly at him, and he gave me a count. Even the director backed off because he knew that Salman was handling it. Then, after 10 seconds, Salman told me to shut my eyes and breathe.”

She revealed how Khan had supported her and hand-held her when she was new to the industry. She mentioned how she can never forget his generosity. On the work front, Dutta was recently seen in Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s directorial debut – ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti.’

