Disha Vakani Performs Ashwamedh Yagya, Says It Helps Improve Environment

Best known for her role Daya in the sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC), Disha Vakani was seen performing an 'Ashwamedh Yagya' puja in Mumbai, along with her husband and two children.

The video doing the rounds on the Net shows Disha wearing a bright yellow saree and matching jewellery. Her husband Mayur Padia, who is a chartered accountant, is also in a yellow kurta and white pyjama.