Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Director Ram's Film With Nivin Pauly Titled 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai'

The makers of director Ram's eagerly-awaited Tamil film, featuring actors Nivin Pauly, Soori and Anjali in the lead, on Tuesday announced the title of the film as 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai'.

Nivin Pauly with Director Ram
Nivin Pauly with Director Ram Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 7:19 pm

The makers of director Ram's eagerly-awaited Tamil film, featuring actors Nivin Pauly, Soori and Anjali in the lead, on Tuesday announced the title of the film as 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai'.

The title was announced on Tuesday to coincide with the birthdays of both director Ram and actor Nivin Pauly.

Actor Soori, who plays one of the leads in the film and who was one of those who released the motion poster that contained the title, tweeted, "Wishing dearest brothers Nivin Pauly and Director Ram a Happy Birthday! Here is the official Title Announcement video of my next film, produced by Suresh Kamatchi and starring Nivin, Anjali."

The title motion poster has a tagline that says, "When you fall in love, not just your heart, everything including your body and soul will fly."


One of Tamil cinema's most respected directors, Ram started work on the film in Rameshwaram's Dhanushkodi last year and completed shooting in April this year.

The film has visuals by cinematographer Ekhambharam and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Director Ram Actor Nivin Pauly Nivin Pauly Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai Upcoming Tamil Movie Soori Anjali Actor India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC