Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Director Aanand L Rai Confirms Theatrical Release Of 'Raksha Bandhan'

'Raksha Bandhan', directed by Aanand L Rai, will be released in theatres on Raksha Bandhan Day, August 11. Bhumi Pednekar will star in the film.

Director Aanand L Rai Confirms Theatrical Release Of 'Raksha Bandhan'
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai with Akshay Kumar - Instagram - @akshaykumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 12:21 am

Director Aanand L Rai confirmed the theatrical release of his movie ‘Raksha Bandhan’ on August 11 this year coinciding with the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have been roped in for the lead roles in the film. Rai revelead about the movie in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Rai told Kumar about 'Raksha Bandhan' on the sets of 'Atrangi Re', and the actor said yes right away, moved by the core emotion of the bond shared by brothers and sisters in a small Indian town. Rai, who is working with the actor for the second time, said, “For me, it’s all about the journey. 'Raksha Bandhan' is not an easy film to make. It’s just so basic that one has to unlearn a lot of things.”

Related stories

Salman Khan Gave The Title ‘Atrangi Re’ To Aanand L Rai Under One condition- Find Out Here

Akshay Kumar Says Anand L Rai's Style Of Filmmaking Is 'Rooted In Reality'

Dhanush Says Aanand L Rai Is The Major Reason For His Bollywood Comeback

He further added, “I had to be very honest while making a film like 'Raksha Bandhan'. As a director, or let’s say, as a person, I put all that I learnt from life in this film.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai)

Rai when asked about the pandemic's impact on release plans, said, "'Raksha Bandhan' is a theatrical film and there are no changes in the plans."

Speaking about his upcoming project ‘Gorkha’, which also stars Kumar, the director said, “We are also doing 'Gorkha' with Akshay Kumar, which takes off in the second half of 2022.”

Kumar has completed filming for ‘Raksha Bandhan’ on a large set in Mumbai, and the team has also completed filming in Delhi. The actor shared this news on his official Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films have all invested in the upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama directed by Rai.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Raksha Bandhan Movie Akshay Kumar Movie Release Date Bollywood Aanand L Rai
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Decoding Celebrity Body Transformations: How Tollywood Are Achieving Fitness Goals

Decoding Celebrity Body Transformations: How Tollywood Are Achieving Fitness Goals

Anil Ravipudi's 'F3', Starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej, Wraps Up Its Talkie Part

Jamie Lynn Accused By Britney Spears For 'Making Money' From Her

Sussanne Khan And Arslan Goni Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand

Irrfan Khan Supported Me In Making Contacts In Hollywood, Says Nitu Chandra

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts