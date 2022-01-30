Director Aanand L Rai Confirms Theatrical Release Of 'Raksha Bandhan'

Director Aanand L Rai confirmed the theatrical release of his movie ‘Raksha Bandhan’ on August 11 this year coinciding with the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have been roped in for the lead roles in the film. Rai revelead about the movie in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Rai told Kumar about 'Raksha Bandhan' on the sets of 'Atrangi Re', and the actor said yes right away, moved by the core emotion of the bond shared by brothers and sisters in a small Indian town. Rai, who is working with the actor for the second time, said, “For me, it’s all about the journey. 'Raksha Bandhan' is not an easy film to make. It’s just so basic that one has to unlearn a lot of things.”

He further added, “I had to be very honest while making a film like 'Raksha Bandhan'. As a director, or let’s say, as a person, I put all that I learnt from life in this film.”

Rai when asked about the pandemic's impact on release plans, said, "'Raksha Bandhan' is a theatrical film and there are no changes in the plans."

Speaking about his upcoming project ‘Gorkha’, which also stars Kumar, the director said, “We are also doing 'Gorkha' with Akshay Kumar, which takes off in the second half of 2022.”

Kumar has completed filming for ‘Raksha Bandhan’ on a large set in Mumbai, and the team has also completed filming in Delhi. The actor shared this news on his official Instagram account.

Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films have all invested in the upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama directed by Rai.